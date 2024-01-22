Elon Musk sold the villa and now rents a small house – pudelek.pl

#Elon #Musk #sold #villa #rents #small #house #pudelek.pl

Merlot, January 22, 2024 19:45

Share Tweet

Elon Musk lives in a small house in Texas, worth less than PLN 200,000. zloty. A few years ago, the billionaire decided to get rid of his assets and sold 5 of his properties.

Elon Musk



he is considered the richest man in the world. Although it might seem that a person with such great wealth could live in truly royal conditions, the reality is completely different. A few years ago, the entrepreneur confessed that he was going to



get rid of all your assets,



which will allow him to build his own colony on Mars in the future.

SEE: Elon Musk’s complicated love life: Two wives, THREE DIVORCES and an affair with Amber Heard

Since then, five of the Tesla owner’s villas have been put up for sale. The last of the properties was sold in 2021 for close



by PLN 120 million



. Elon’s biographer decided to show what the current place of residence of the richest man in the world looks like.

Elon Musk sold his villas and now lived in a modular house



In 2020, Musk decided to sell five of his grand homes and consider this one his primary residence







a modest two-bedroom house in Boca Chica







in Texas where we were meeting and he was sitting at this wooden table making phone calls



– wrote Walter Isaacson on the X platform.

In the photo published by the biographer, we can see that there is a katana on Musk’s coffee table,



figure in the shape of a rocket



and a few games. On the wall above the kitchen table hangs a poster for a science fiction magazine called “Amazing Stories”.

From another photo, this time published by the tenant himself, we can see that on his bedside table there are, among others: cans of soda, two



weapon replicas



as well as a lamp and a wooden box.

Source: pudelek.pl

Selected for you