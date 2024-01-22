Elon Musk sold the villa and now rents a small house – pudelek.pl

#Elon #Musk #sold #villa #rents #small #house #pudelek.pl

Merlot, January 22, 2024 19:45

Share Tweet

Elon Musk lives in a small house in Texas, worth less than PLN 200,000. zloty. A few years ago, the billionaire decided to get rid of his assets and sold 5 of his properties.

Elon Musk


he is considered the richest man in the world. Although it might seem that a person with such great wealth could live in truly royal conditions, the reality is completely different. A few years ago, the entrepreneur confessed that he was going to

get rid of all your assets,

which will allow him to build his own colony on Mars in the future.

SEE: Elon Musk’s complicated love life: Two wives, THREE DIVORCES and an affair with Amber Heard

Since then, five of the Tesla owner’s villas have been put up for sale. The last of the properties was sold in 2021 for close

by PLN 120 million

. Elon’s biographer decided to show what the current place of residence of the richest man in the world looks like.

Elon Musk sold his villas and now lived in a modular house

In 2020, Musk decided to sell five of his grand homes and consider this one his primary residence


a modest two-bedroom house in Boca Chica


in Texas where we were meeting and he was sitting at this wooden table making phone calls

– wrote Walter Isaacson on the X platform.

In the photo published by the biographer, we can see that there is a katana on Musk’s coffee table,

figure in the shape of a rocket

and a few games. On the wall above the kitchen table hangs a poster for a science fiction magazine called “Amazing Stories”.

From another photo, this time published by the tenant himself, we can see that on his bedside table there are, among others: cans of soda, two

weapon replicas

as well as a lamp and a wooden box.

Source: pudelek.pl

Selected for you

Also Read:  Maritozzi soft as a cloud, the traditional recipe: no one puts this ingredient and makes a big mistake

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“He felt unwell for reasons still undetermined”: a worker dies in a meat processing company
“He felt unwell for reasons still undetermined”: a worker dies in a meat processing company
Posted on
Female radio makers come up with their own prize as a counterpart to RadioRing | Media
Female radio makers come up with their own prize as a counterpart to RadioRing | Media
Posted on
Mālmanim 19+5, “University of Tartu” coached by Vētras does not stop the leaders of Lublin – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com
Mālmanim 19+5, “University of Tartu” coached by Vētras does not stop the leaders of Lublin – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Department of Disease Control reveals that “COVID” is more seriously sick and dying. “Elderly people” who are not vaccinated are still at risk of dying. JN.1 found to have symptoms similar to the flu.
Department of Disease Control reveals that “COVID” is more seriously sick and dying. “Elderly people” who are not vaccinated are still at risk of dying. JN.1 found to have symptoms similar to the flu.
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News