Elon Musk will come to Poland. Przemysław Czarnek invites him to visit Kamiński and Wąsik

Przemysław Czarnek invites Elon Musk



On Thursday evening, former Minister of Education and Science, PiS MP Przemysław Czarnek, sent another invitation to Elon Musk. The politician approached the billionaire on the X platform.

“After visiting Auschwitz, on behalf of Free Poles, we invite you to the prisons in Radom and Ostrołęka, where members of the Polish parliament are being held. This is the first time since 1989 that we have political prisoners in Poland,” Czarnek wrote to Musk.

“Let the world know how the new government coalition is breaking the law at every step, just a month after taking power. The attack on the Polish media, courts and broadly understood freedom is ongoing,” the PiS MP added.

The case of Kamiński and Wąsik



Mariusz Kamiński and Maciej Wąsik – former ministers, former members of the CBA management, elected to the Sejm on October 15 – were detained by the police on January 9 in the Presidential Palace while President Andrzej Duda was staying in Belvedere.

Later, both politicians were sent to prisons in the Masovian Voivodeship – Mariusz Kamiński is in the Remand Center in Radom, Maciej Wąsik is in the Prison in Przytuły Stare near Ostrołęka. Former ministers are conducting a hunger protest.