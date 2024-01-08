Elon Musk’s drug use worries Tesla and SpaceX executives

#Elon #Musks #drug #worries #Tesla #SpaceX #executives

Elon Musk has a way of being that sometimes dispenses with good manners and even the necessary diplomacy. He gives his opinion on the subjects he wants, sometimes even unreasonably, even putting his companies at risk. When Musk twin rope which was considering taking the EV company private in 2018, Tesla executives were privately concerned that Elon Musk might be under the influence of drugs.

Elon Musk is controversial, when he thinks he has to be, impulsive and sometimes extemporaneous, as stated in a report in The Wall Street Journal. Some SpaceX and Tesla executives do not believe that this behavior is just due to the multimillionaire’s “strong personality”. These executives understand that certain behaviors are the result of taking illicit drugs, including cocaine, LSD, ecstasy and mushrooms.

According to a WSJ article published last Saturday, January 6th, Musk, who was still the president of Tesla at the time, shocked shareholders in August 2018 when he suddenly announced on X (then Twitter) that he was “considering making private Tesla for $420” – a number that refers to marijuana!

In another episode, Musk arrived almost 1 hour late to a general SpaceX meeting and He spent 15 minutes rambling and talking nonsense until another executive took over the meeting. At the time, some company leaders believed that Musk was “drugged”.

At the time, reports pointed to behavior described as “absurd” and “unbalanced”, until it was removed from the stage by the president of SpaceX, Gweynne Shotwell.

Substances that make Musk “fly”…

In the article, it is mentioned that people close to Musk recognize that the richest man in the world makes frequent use of substances. Alex Spiro, Musk’s lawyer, told The Journal that his description of the tense all-hands meeting was “false, as confirmed by numerous people who were present.”

Drug use could possibly also represent a violation of these companies’ contract with the United States government, potentially putting at risk around a billion dollars in assets held by investors, tens of thousands of jobs and the giant investments made by the American space program at SpaceX.

In the article, it is also mentioned that Tesla’s management is concerned because Musk consumes Ambien, a hypnotic drug, from the group of fast-acting imidazopyridines. This may be related to your drinking habits. tweetar late at night.

Elon denies having drugs in his system

Although Musk has said he doesn’t like consuming illegal drugs, the tycoon is known to have consumed recreational drugs such as marijuana and small doses of ketamine to treat depression.

The Journal reported that Musk took several acid pills at a party he hosted in Los Angeles and psychedelic mushrooms in 2019 in Mexico.

Of course, drug use would also violate internal policies at SpaceX and Tesla, which could remove Musk from leadership of these companies. Some Tesla board members over the years have talked to each other about their concerns about Musk’s alleged drug use, but nothing has come of it.