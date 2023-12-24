#Elon #Musks #sarcastic #chatbot #turned #left #woke #ChatGPT

All other chatbots are left-handed. Grok will not be – Grok will be “peppery”, “unfiltered”, anti-“woke” (where woke is understood and used with a negative connotation to mean being aware and sensitive about social and political issues, mostly related to discrimination and inequality). That’s what Musk promised for his AI chatbot — his Brand X’s answer to the space-dominating ChatGPT. But for now, at least, his promise is proving harder to keep than he or anyone else might have expected.

Two weeks after Grok’s Dec. 8 launch for paid X subscribers, the owner of the Tesla, SpaceX and Starlink chatbot platform is the target of complaints from the political right that the chatbot gives liberal answers to questions about diversity programs , transgender rights and inequality, writes “Washington Post”.

“I use both Grok and ChatGPT a lot as research assistants,” popular psychologist Jordan Peterson said Wednesday. He rates the degree to which both chatbots are “woke” as very close.

“Unfortunately, the Internet (in which he is trained) is filled with woke nonsense,” Musk responded to the complaints. He recalls that the chatbot is under development and the version that has been made available to some users is a beta, and promises: “Grok will get better” (get better, which can also be translated as “he will get better” ).

Grok is the first commercial product from xAI, the artificial intelligence company founded by Musk in March. Like ChatGPT and other popular chatbots, it is a large language model that collects structures and examples of word associations from vast amounts of written text, much of it retrieved from the Internet.

Unlike others, Grok is programmed to give vulgar and sarcastic answers when asked, and to “answer spicy questions that are rejected by most other AI systems.” It can also pull information from the latest X posts to provide up-to-date answers to questions about current events.

Artificial intelligence systems of any kind are prone to biases rooted in their design or the data they are trained on. In the past year, the rise of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots and image generators has sparked debates about how they represent minority groups or respond to requests (questions) on topics related to politics and aspects of the culture war such as race and gender identity.

Although many tech experts and people looking at ethics issues arising from artificial intelligence warn that these systems can absorb and reinforce harmful stereotypes, efforts by tech companies to counter these trends have provoked a backlash from some on the right, who considered too censorious.

Touting xAI to former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson in April, Musk accused OpenAI programmers of “training artificial intelligence to lie” or refrain from commenting when asked about sensitive issues. (OpenAI wrote in a blog post in February that its goal is not for the AI ​​to lie, but to avoid favoring any political group or taking positions on controversial topics.) Musk said that, as a counterpoint, his AI will seek the truth to the fullest extent, even if it means offending someone.

So far, however, the people most offended by Grok’s responses seem to be the people who counted on him to easily speak disparagingly about minorities, vaccines and President Biden.

Asked by a verified X user if trans women are real women, Grok responded with a terse yes, prompting the anonymous user to mutter that the chatbot “could use some improvements.” Another widely followed account reposted the screenshot, asking: “Has Grok ended up in the hands of woke developers? This makes me extremely concerned.”

A well-known influencer spreading conspiracy theories about vaccines has speculated that when he asked Grock why vaccines cause autism, the chatbot replied, “Vaccines don’t cause autism,” calling the claim “a myth that has been debunked by multiple scientific studies,” giving another example Washington Post. Other verified X accounts reported with dismay the responses in which Grok endorsed the value of diversity, equity and inclusion programs, which Musk denounced as “propaganda.”

The Washington Post’s own tests of the chatbot as of this week have confirmed that Grok continues to provide the responses illustrated in the screenshots recounted above.

The Washington Post article on which this post is based is by Will Oremus, the Post’s lead tech news writer who covers “the ideas, products and power struggles shaping the digital world.” Before joining The Washington Post, he spent eight years as a senior technology writer at Slate and two years as OneZero at Medium. Oremus is a graduate of Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in philosophy and Columbia Journalism School with a master’s degree in political journalism.

David Rosado, an academic researcher from New Zealand who studies artificial intelligence bias, drew attention with a post published in March that found ChatGPT’s answers to political questions to be moderately left-leaning and socially libertarian. He recently put Grok through some of the same tests and found that its responses to political orientation tests were broadly similar to ChatGPT’s. Commenting on The Washington Post, Rosado points out that both ChatGPT and Grok were likely trained on similar Internet-derived corpora, “so the similarity of responses should perhaps not be too surprising.”

Musk responded to one of Rosado’s X posts containing a diagram illustrating the result of his research, calling it exaggerated. At the same time, Musk added that “immediate actions have been taken to move Grok closer to political neutrality.” Rosado, for his part, acknowledged that the chart in question showed the Grok positioned further to the left than the results of some other tests he had conducted indicated.

Other AI researchers argue that the kind of political orientation tests used by Rosado ignore the ways in which chatbots, including ChatGPT, often exhibit negative stereotypes of marginalized groups.