Elton John auctions millions worth of art and antiques | Stars

Elton John auctions millions worth of art and antiques

Elton John has emptied his penthouse in Atlanta and is selling around 900 works of art and antiques. According to American media, auction house Christie’s expects that the auctions will raise a total of around 10 million dollars, or more than 9.1 million euros. The items will be offered at eight different auctions at Christie’s in New York from February 21.

The most expensive object offered by the British singer is a painting by the famous artist Banksy. The proceeds are estimated at around 1.5 million dollars, more than 1.3 million euros.

John (76) also auctions more personal items. Hundreds of photos are sold and clothing and accessories are also auctioned. For example, people can bid on silver platform boots, sunglasses from the 1970s and a blue suit studded with diamonds.

The singer also gives up a piano. The expected maximum revenue from the Yamaha grand piano is 50,000 dollars, more than 45,000 euros.

