Elton John is the nineteenth person with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony | Music

#Elton #John #nineteenth #person #Emmy #Grammy #Oscar #Tony #Music
By our entertainment editors

Jan 16, 2024 at 8:40 am

Elton John won an Emmy Award on Monday night and has thus obtained the so-called EGOT status. The singer now has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in his trophy case. Only eighteen people preceded him.

John won the Emmy for the Disney+ special Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium. The 76-year-old singer was not present at the ceremony in Los Angeles due to a knee injury, but was delighted.

“I am incredibly honored to join the incredibly talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” the British singer said in a statement. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication and the continued support of my fans around the world. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

John already had two Oscars thanks to his music for the films Rocketman in The Lion King. He won a Tony for it Aida and has six Grammy Awards.

Previously, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, John Legend, Viola Davis and Audrey Hepburn have achieved EGOT status.

  • Elton John retires after almost 4,600 performances: ‘It was enjoyable’

  • NU+ | Elton John says goodbye to the stage: ‘Wants to stop at the peak’

Beeld: GettyImages

Read more about:

Elton JohnMusic

Also Read:  PRIX PARITANA 2023 - Ashiko Ratovo exposes "Homeless" in Paris

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Planas commitments: a working group on insurance dysfunctions, EHE vaccine and keeping the harvest green
Planas commitments: a working group on insurance dysfunctions, EHE vaccine and keeping the harvest green
Posted on
Pedro Gonçalves will be able to use today “eleven” that won a friendly in Dubai –
Pedro Gonçalves will be able to use today “eleven” that won a friendly in Dubai –
Posted on
SuperSport guarantees broadcast of 52 CAN games –
SuperSport guarantees broadcast of 52 CAN games –
Posted on
Red Sea Increasingly Horrified, Houthi Missile Hits US Ship
Red Sea Increasingly Horrified, Houthi Missile Hits US Ship
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News