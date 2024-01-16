Elton John is the nineteenth person with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony | Music

#Elton #John #nineteenth #person #Emmy #Grammy #Oscar #Tony #Music

Jan 16, 2024 at 8:40 am

Elton John won an Emmy Award on Monday night and has thus obtained the so-called EGOT status. The singer now has an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony in his trophy case. Only eighteen people preceded him.

John won the Emmy for the Disney+ special Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium. The 76-year-old singer was not present at the ceremony in Los Angeles due to a knee injury, but was delighted.

“I am incredibly honored to join the incredibly talented group of EGOT winners tonight,” the British singer said in a statement. “The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication and the continued support of my fans around the world. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

John already had two Oscars thanks to his music for the films Rocketman in The Lion King. He won a Tony for it Aida and has six Grammy Awards.

Previously, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, John Legend, Viola Davis and Audrey Hepburn have achieved EGOT status.

