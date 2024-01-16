Elton John very pleased with Emmy Award: ‘He screamed it out’ | Stars

#Elton #John #pleased #Emmy #Award #screamed #Stars

Elton John screamed in bed when his partner woke him up with the news that he had won an Emmy Award. David Furnish told the press in Los Angeles.

Furnish called his husband awake at 3am UK time to share the news, as Elton John was unable to attend the show in the US due to knee surgery. “Yes!” was his first reaction via video connection, after which he said “this is EGOT”. EGOT stands for Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony, four of the most important awards that can be won and all of which Elton John now holds.

The singer won his Emmy Award for the recording of his 2022 Dodger Stadium concert, which was rewarded with the award for best variety special. “He screamed,” Furnish said of joining the select EGOT group. “He was very happy and incredibly honored and said, ‘I am fortunate to be in such talented and esteemed company.’”

