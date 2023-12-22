ELZ ZORA launches policy plan 2024-2024 at AED studios in Lint – Antwerp Press Agency

#ELZ #ZORA #launches #policy #plan #AED #studios #Lint #Antwerp #Press #Agency

LINT – First line zone South East Rand Antwerp (ELZ ZORA) organized a networking event for everyone who is professionally or voluntarily committed to more health and well-being in Boechout, Borsbeek, Edegem, Hove, Kontich, Lint and Mortsel.

During this event, the ’24-’26 policy plan was launched in AED studios in Lint and they explained which ones there are and what they want to focus on.

Mark, Frank and Ann from Improvisation Company Inspinazie brought the needs and ambitions to life.

Ben De Wit, staff member of the non-profit organization ELZ ZORA: ‘With our network we want to coordinate the care and welfare offering based on local care and support needs, with the aim of improving the quality of healthcare.’

‘In recent years, the frontline zones mainly became known for the role they played during the vaccination campaign against COVID.’

‘In 2024 we want to transcend our COVID image and take the first steps in our mission; together with the ELZ ZORA network, we are evolving towards high-quality, coordinated and accessible tailor-made care, with sufficient attention to prevention and the impact of and on the environment.’

‘It was the ideal start to gather all the strong players from our ELZ and provide an answer to the greatest care and support needs in our primary care zone.’

‘COVID has put ELZ ZORA on the map, but it also provides a limited picture of ELZ ZORA’s mission and ambitions.’

‘On the one hand, COVID has ensured that other care and support needs in society were treated neglectfully and were not or hardly included.’

‘On the other hand, this has created connections between local authorities, welfare organizations and healthcare providers.’

“Organizational interests were put aside and everything was done for a common goal: containing the COVID pandemic.”

‘The strong culture of cooperation has been an important key in the results-oriented fight against COVID, of which the high vaccination rate in ELZ ZORA was an important indicator.’

‘After 2023, we want to continue surfing the COVID wave of connection and community to address other care and support needs in our ELZ.’

‘In 2023 we updated our environmental analysis, which provides insight into the current situation.’

‘What care and support needs are there now and what developments do we have to respond to in the next three years?’

‘The environmental analysis fulfills the role of a compass, it indicates where we should best focus our efforts in the policy plan.’

Here you can view the environmental analysis and the policy plan 2024 – 2026. (EM / Photos ELZ ZORA)