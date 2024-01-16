Elżbieta Bieńkowska, the new president of Orlen? “When I hear about it, I shake my head”

#Elżbieta #Bieńkowska #president #Orlen #hear #shake

Who will replace Daniel Obajtek at Orlen? So far, the names listed include: former deputy prime minister and EU commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska and former vice-president of Warsaw Robert Soszyński. As experts emphasized in TOK FM, PiS officers in the largest state-owned companies should not be replaced by political appointees of the current ruling party, but selected in transparent competitions.

Orlen’s extraordinary general meeting of shareholders will be held on February 6. At the request of the State Treasury, the agenda was supplemented with an item regarding changes in the composition of the company’s supervisory board.

Recently, “Rzeczpospolita” reported that former Deputy Prime Minister and European Union Commissioner Elżbieta Bieńkowska is a strong candidate for the position of Orlen’s president. The former minister of development is said to be one of Donald Tusk’s most trusted people. These reports aroused the disapproval of Maciej Głogowski and his guests in “Magazyn EKG” on TOK FM.

As emphasized, PiS officers in the largest state-owned companies should not be replaced by political appointees of the current ruling party. All the more so because the ruling coalition announced their depoliticization during the election campaign.

– When I hear about Bieńkowska in Orlen, I shake my head – said Głogowski. Joanna Ojczyk reminded that, in accordance with applicable regulations, a qualification procedure should be carried out before the position is filled. – We’ll see what standards it will uphold. Because we all know well that the competition can be rigged, i.e. the qualification procedure can also be rigged. And now it is up to us journalists to make sure that these are people with a political mandate – argued the economic journalist.

Karolina Hytrek-Prosiecka pointed out that it is obvious that these people will be, to some extent, politically appointed, because they are indicated by politicians. – But it is important whether they have qualifications and whether they know the industry in which they will operate – emphasized the journalist.

According to Dariusz Ćwiklak, it is high time to move away from the “Radosław Fogel doctrine”. A former PiS spokesman said a few years ago that PiS “does not employ specialists because they do not want to implement our program.”

Who will replace Daniel Obajtek at Orlen?

Will Bieńkowska get a job at Orlen? After the media published information that the former deputy prime minister was to be Daniel Obajtek’s successor, Donald Tusk denied these rumors.

– I respect Mrs. Bieńkowska very much, but someone is hurting her – he said in an interview for Polsat, Interia, TVP and TVN. He also announced that transparent competitions would be organized in State Treasury companies. Earlier in December, there was also information that the former vice-president of Warsaw, Robert Soszyński, could become the new head of Orlen.