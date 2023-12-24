Emblematic Acapulco pozoleria closes due to extortion and impunity from the authorities

#Emblematic #Acapulco #pozoleria #closes #due #extortion #impunity #authorities

After 20 years, the famous Taquería y Pozolería Chely in the Port of Acapulco, in the state of Guerrero, decided to close permanently.

The family business, located in front of Tlacopanocha beach, explained through a tarp displayed this Saturday that the main reason for the withdrawal is due to the violence and crime that has plagued the beach destination for several years.

And on November 14, armed individuals arrived at the restaurant and murdered José Alfredo Orozco, husband of the owner, Aracely Bautista Vicente. This crime occurred just five days after the reopening of the place, which had suffered a “total loss” due to Category 5 Hurricane Otis.

And he had already reported threats of extortion and a manifest lack of security to the authorities. However, the local government ignored their calls for help, particularly the head of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Guerrero, Sandra Luz Valdovinos Salmerón, who advised them to leave Acapulco due to the risk to their integrity, making clear the level of impunity and risk. faced by merchants in the region.

“I asked for help from all the government corporations, no one helped me, no one listened, now my husband is dead in a cowardly way, because of this insecurity that all merchants experience, they took my husband away from me, his only crime was working for his family and give work to several people,” it reads on the canvas.

“The prosecutor herself tells me to leave, then in whose hands are we, if the government cannot handle this charge, then let it go and that my husband’s death does not go unpunished. Goodbye Acapulco, thank you Governor Evelyn Salgado, prosecutor Sandra Valdovinos, municipal president Abelina for so much corruption and insecurity”

In addition, she held the authorities responsible for any harm that may occur to her and her daughters and demanded that her husband’s crime not go unpunished.

“This is the Acapulco that governments want, an Acapulco without law.”

Prosecutor Sandra Luz Valdovinos Salmerón (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

In the public announcement, he also expressed his gratitude to customers and friends for their loyalty during these two decades of service.

The image of the canvas went viral on networks and provoked countless reactions, including that of the presidential candidate for the PRI-PAN-PRD alliance, Xóchitl Gálvez, who expressed solidarity with the owners and assured that she will fight crime in the region.

“What happens today at the Chely taquería and pozolería in Acapulco is the same thing that millions of Mexicans experience. All my solidarity for those who go through this scourge every day. The first step to stop the crisis of violence and insecurity is to accept reality to design the correct strategy. “They don’t want to fight crime, I do.”

Members of the National Guard (GN) guard the area where the former candidate for mayor of Acapulco Ricardo Taja was murdered today, in the state of Guerrero (Mexico). EFE/David Guzmán/Maximum Quality

Acapulco has been the scene of an increase in violence, highlighting the recent murder of Ricardo Taja Ramírez, businessman and candidate for mayor for Morena. The event occurred in “Las Vecinas”, another pozolería located in the Diamante area of ​​the port.

Likewise, the death of Luisa Fernanda García Villegas, who had disappeared in the Costa Azul area, was recently reported.