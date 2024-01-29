Embracer Group pulls the plug on Deus Ex game after two years of development – Gaming – News

#Embracer #Group #pulls #plug #Deus #game #years #development #Gaming #News

An upcoming Deus Ex game that was in development for about two years has been canceled by Embracer Group. Part of the team that worked on the game at Eidos-Montréal is being laid off to cut costs.

Bloomberg reports, based on insiders, that the development of an as yet unannounced Deus Ex game has been stopped. The game is expected to go into production later this year. The Canadian Deus Ex developer Eidos-Montréal announces X on social medium that it is saying goodbye to 97 people within different job groups. The reasons given are the ‘global context’, the ‘challenges of our sector’ and the ‘extensive restructuring’ by Embracer.

Eidos-Montréal was acquired in 2022 by Embracer Group, a Swedish giant in the gaming industry. The last major Deus Ex game, Mankind Divided, was released in 2016. Emracer has undergone several restructurings recently. For example, last year it closed Saints Row studio Volition and Lara Croft Go maker Studio Onoma.

Deus Ex is an action RPG set in a dystopian future where cybernetic implants play a major role in society. The player’s choices influence the course of the story.