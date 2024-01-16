EMEL begins construction of a pedestrian bridge on Av. Almirate Gago Coutinho, in Lisbon

EMEL started the construction of the cyclopedonal bridge over Av. Admiral Gago Coutinho, next to the clock rotunda.

«With this new infrastructure, it will be possible to establish the continuity of the municipal ecological structure, allowing the valorization of the passage, the urban continuity of three green corridors, namely the central corridor and the Olivais and Oriental corridors of the city», says EMEL, further mentioning that «it integrates the network of pedestrian and cycling routes, promoting the connection between the central axis of the city, namely Alvalade and Campo Grande, with the eastern area of ​​Lisbon, more specifically Marvila, Olivais and Parque das Nações».

The naturalized overpass will have a total length of 104.80 m and incorporates a strip with plant treatment over the viaduct structure in the extension of the adjacent green areas, the entity also states.

This investment will have an approximate value of 2.5 million euros and the duration of the work is estimated at 12 months, with completion expected by the end of this year, explains EMEL.

