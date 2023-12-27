Emergencies overflow in Estrie after a lull

#Emergencies #overflow #Estrie #lull

It is at Granby hospital that we have the highest stretcher occupancy rate with 160%. The CSSS de Memphrémagog follows closely with 157%.

In Sherbrooke, the CHUS-Hôtel-Dieu and the Fleurimont hospital recorded a rate of 109 and 111%, according to data transmitted by Index Santé.

As of this writing, the average length of stay for people waiting on a stretcher is almost 5 hours.

Provincially, the occupancy rate stands at 115%, an increase of 18 points compared to December 26.

Last week, the Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dubé, asked for the population’s help to relieve Quebec’s emergencies during the holiday season. He pointed out that there is a large proportion of people who consult the emergency room without having an urgent problem.

The minister invited these people to use other available options during the holidays, including family medicine or specialized nurse practitioner clinics and pharmacies that can provide professional advice.

He recalled that the 811 telephone service allows you to speak to a nurse and, sometimes, to obtain an appointment.

With information from Jean-Philippe Denoncourt of The Canadian Press

For all the news concerning the Estrie region, go here.