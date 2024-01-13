Emergency News – APM / French Society of Emergency Medicine

#Emergency #News #APM #French #Society #Emergency #Medicine

PARIS, January 12, 2024 (APMnews) – Pulmonologists call on public authorities to arbitrate in 2024 in favor of an ambitious project which foreshadows a national organized lung cancer screening program in France, on the occasion of their annual congress which is being held at the end of the month in Lille, relayed the president of the French-language Pneumology Society (SPLF), Professor Jesus Gonzales, Friday during a press conference.

On a scientific level, lung cancer screening using low-dose CT has demonstrated its effectiveness in two large studies, NELSON and NLST, and the results are “massive” (see news report from 01/29/2020 at 11:00 p.m.), recalled the pulmonologist affiliated with the Pitié-Salpêtrière hospital in Paris (AP-HP).

“In countries that have implemented organized screening, such as the United States, three-quarters of cases diagnosed are at the isolated nodular stage, while in countries without a program, such as France, three-quarters of cases are diagnosed at the metastatic stage, which has a very high cost for society. It’s a paradigm shift.”

France has fallen behind. The situation is “very sad”. Organized lung cancer screening “is no longer a scientific subject” and “we need arbitration to move forward”, insisted Professor Gonzales, adding that the reference framework requested by the National Cancer Institute (Inca) was “almost ready”.

The Inca and the High Health Authority (HAS) declared themselves, at the beginning of 2022, in favor of a pilot program to set up organized screening in France. The specifications and the call for projects were to be published at the end of 2023 but “the political agenda did not help us”, observed Professor Sébastien Couraud of the Hospices Civils de Lyon, representing the SPLF within a ad hoc working group, contacted by APMnews.

It is a question of deciding whether to carry out a new experiment to collect precise data on the attributable benefit and the adverse effects associated with the use of the scanner, or to enter into “a program prefiguring screening, with organizational aspects, where we will also be able to collect efficacy and safety data.

“There is no longer any question of wondering if it is effective, we know that! And it would not be ethical to conduct a randomized trial when screening has proven itself. Certainly, on the research side, there is always room for improvement. to dig: the doses [de rayons] delivered, quality of life, anxiety, overdiagnosis… Let’s move forward! We have to go there in 2024, embark on a serious and ambitious project, with an operational, public health aspect.”

When the call for projects is published, which is now expected during the first quarter of 2024, the objective will be to “carry out the first scanners at the end of 2024 or the beginning of 2025”.

At the HCL in particular, the truck to evaluate mobile screening among rural populations “has been ordered and will be ready!”, added Professor Couraud.

Professor Gonzales rejected the idea of ​​a new clinical research program because “it is more difficult to finance, to organize and it takes place mainly in university hospitals, which excludes part of the population”. “The effectiveness has been demonstrated and it is a priority of the President of the Republic!”

The feasibility of organized lung cancer screening is included in the Inca’s ten-year strategy to combat cancer 2021-2030, which Emmanuel Macron presented in February 2021, we recall (see dispatch of 04/02/ 2021 at 06:00).

“The population has understood the link between cigarettes and lung cancer, they are interested,” also argued the president of the SPLF.

Also test screening for COPD and coronary calcifications

Asked by APMnews about the interest of looking for other tobacco-related diseases during screening, an approach which is developing (see dispatch of 07/05/2023 at 6:17 p.m.), he explained that it was “a foot in the door to screen for COPD in particular [bronchopneumopathie chronique obstructive] and coronary calcifications.

“Ideally, and this is what the SPLF proposes, during lung cancer screening we should also offer a smoking cessation consultation and spirometry,” explained Professor Gonzales.

“We hope that this proposal will be followed because screening for lung cancer alone does not have the same interest. The calculation of the cancer risk score, as well as the coronary calcium score, the assessment of ventilatory function and the smoking cessation advice can promote participation in follow-up over the years”, weak point of screening programs, commented Dr Hervé Pegliasco of the European Hospital in Marseille.

This question was discussed within the working group, added Professor Couraud. “The chest scanner is not limited to the lungs so it is an opportunity to carry out smoking cessation action and screen for other diseases in this population, COPD and coronary calcifications being the most advanced subjects in terms of scientific. It would be incongruous not to integrate them.”

The specifications, which must therefore be further validated, propose a tobacco component and screening for COPD and cardiovascular risk by measuring the coronary calcification score. If smoking cessation advice is essential, screening for other diseases can be the subject of “ancillary studies” as part of the experiments because its benefit, particularly in terms of survival, has not yet been demonstrated.

Projects aimed at evaluating the feasibility of a lung cancer screening program must also make it possible to determine actions to make it accessible to the entire population. In addition to the truck equipped with a scanner which will be tested by the HCL, Professor Pegliasco mentioned an experiment supported by the regional health agency (ARS) of Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (Paca), which allows health mediators to go door to door to vulnerable but unaware populations.

Each year in France, nearly 53,000 new cases of lung cancer are diagnosed and 33,000 people die from lung cancer, recalls the SPLF.

