Emergency services are overflowing! 70 out of every 100 people admitted to hospitals have flu

With the arrival of the winter months in Turkey, citizens prefer indoor spaces to spend time, and with the opening of schools, the number of people applying to hospitals with complaints of upper respiratory tract infections has exploded, so to speak.

70 OUT OF 100 PEOPLE APPLICABLE TO THE HOSPITAL HAVE FLU

İstanbulIt was learned that the number of applications to the emergency department of Başakşehir Çam and Sakura Hospital alone, which is 1000 on normal days, has doubled or even tripled in the last 2 weeks, and it was stated that 70 out of every 100 people applying to the hospital had flu.

WARNING FROM EXPERTS ABOUT WEARING MASKS

The coronavirus Experts state that the number of cases has increased in recent days and warn citizens to wear masks in closed spaces. Authorities point out that there is congestion in public transportation, especially after working hours, and recommend those in the risk group to wear a mask.

BE CAREFUL FOR THOSE IN THE RISK GROUP

According to the news served by NTV, while it was noted that there was no difference in symptoms, flu vaccination is still recommended for risk groups. Experts state that people over the age of 65, heart, diabetes and lung patients and those receiving cancer treatment are in the risk group, and call for these people to be much more careful.

