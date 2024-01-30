Emergency work in progress on the RN6

Muddy roads, which have become major black spots, roads cut off to traffic, silted roads, these are the problems encountered by users of National Route 6 during this rainy period. To remedy this, the Ministry of Public Works is undertaking a series of emergency works on this axis to ensure the flow of traffic. Several projects are underway to rehabilitate black spots, sections cut due to their degradation, as well as to restore the roadways. The minister, Colonel Livah Andrianatrehina, mentioned that solutions will be proposed, in particular for the rehabilitation of large black spots on the RN6.

Important black spots near Befotaka and Antranonkarany are part of these projects. The latter having been damaged due to the passage of last year’s cyclone. The rehabilitation of twenty culverts between Marovantaza and Antsohihy is also included in this work. According to another source within this ministry, “During the rainy season like the one we are currently experiencing, only emergency works are carried out, major projects having to wait”.

Several works following the passage of the cyclones are therefore on hold, in particular the repair and filling of a breach at PK 62 + 400, the replacement of cantilever culverts damaged and vandalized by reinforced concrete scuppers, as well as the reconstruction of the roadway into two lanes between PK 340 + 300 and PK 459 + 025.

Miora Raharisolo