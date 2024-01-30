Emergency work in progress on the RN6

Muddy roads, which have become major black spots, roads cut off to traffic, silted roads, these are the problems encountered by users of National Route 6 during this rainy period. To remedy this, the Ministry of Public Works is undertaking a series of emergency works on this axis to ensure the flow of traffic. Several projects are underway to rehabilitate black spots, sections cut due to their degradation, as well as to restore the roadways. The minister, Colonel Livah Andrianatrehina, mentioned that solutions will be proposed, in particular for the rehabilitation of large black spots on the RN6.

Important black spots near Befotaka and Antranonkarany are part of these projects. The latter having been damaged due to the passage of last year’s cyclone. The rehabilitation of twenty culverts between Marovantaza and Antsohihy is also included in this work. According to another source within this ministry, “During the rainy season like the one we are currently experiencing, only emergency works are carried out, major projects having to wait”.

Several works following the passage of the cyclones are therefore on hold, in particular the repair and filling of a breach at PK 62 + 400, the replacement of cantilever culverts damaged and vandalized by reinforced concrete scuppers, as well as the reconstruction of the roadway into two lanes between PK 340 + 300 and PK 459 + 025.

Miora Raharisolo

Also Read:  BUSINESS OF THE YEAR - Studio Edna wins the Super Winner title

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Will 700 thousand public workers receive an additional raise, how much, what percentage? –
Will 700 thousand public workers receive an additional raise, how much, what percentage? –
Posted on
Dacia 1300 from 1978, sold for the price of a luxury car
Dacia 1300 from 1978, sold for the price of a luxury car
Posted on
Messi’s unusual question to the judge after annulling a goal against Inter Miami against Al Hilal: “Is there…?”
Messi’s unusual question to the judge after annulling a goal against Inter Miami against Al Hilal: “Is there…?”
Posted on
Alzheimer’s can be transmitted by banned injections
Alzheimer’s can be transmitted by banned injections
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News