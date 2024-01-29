Emilia Holmqvist and Christofer Pocock about the relationship

Answered the love rumors in P3

Christofer Pocock and Emilia Holmqvist both left “Love is blind Sweden” as singles.

But during Sunday’s dramatic reunion, it was hinted that the participants may have a good eye for each other.

– I was completely blown away by how nice Christofer is, says Emilia Holmqvist in P3 Morning Pass.

It was an eventful reunion of “Love is blind Sweden” to say the least. Among pregnancy revelations, secret children and new partners, there were also several viewers who reacted to Emilia Holmqvist34, hinted at his feelings for Christofer Pocock35.

The two participants attended Morning Pass in P3 on Monday morning.

full screenEmilia, Adde and Catja in the reunion episode of “Love is blind Sweden”. Photo: Johan Paulin/Netflix

There the subject came up again.

When the presenter David Druid39, asks the participants if they regret any decisions, and there is a giggling atmosphere in the studio.

– Emilia, which of the participants is the one you saw in retrospect and thought you missed something with?

– He is sitting here next to me, says Emilia Holmberg, referring to Christofer Pocock.

full screen Christopher Pocock Photo: Netflix

Challenging in Cyprus with Lukas Gustavsson

It was challenging for Emilia Holmqvist and her then fiancé Lukas Gustavsson30, during their honeymoon in Cyprus, she says.

– When I got to meet Christofer there, I just thought wow, this person is so nice. Then I felt a bit like hell I was also dating him in the podcasts, I was completely mind blown by how nice Christofer is, says Emilia Holmberg.

full screen Lucas and Emilia. Photo: Johan Paulin/Netflix

Christopher Pocock finally gives answers he with.

– Emilia and I have dated in the podcasts but not outside, we haven’t kissed each other or anything. But I think Emilia has an incredible soul.

fullscreen chevron-rightnextEmilia and Catja.

1 / 2Photo: Johan Paulin/Netflix

The friendship with Catja Lövstrand makes the situation “strange”

When asked if they are open to dating each other in the future, Emilia Holmberg says that the situation is complicated.

– I can be completely honest and say that I am absolutely interested in Christofer and think you are a fantastic person. You’re a guy I’m drawn to, you’re yourself and you’re unique. It’s super sexy. But I’m best friends with Catja and that situation feels a bit strange, it’s difficult and dating Christofer is not something I’m thinking about right now, says Emilia Holmberg.

Christopher Pocock interjects:

– I feel in a way that “don’t screw the crew”, we will share these memories together for the rest of our lives.

Catja Lövstrand, 32, was engaged to Christofer Pocock for the duration of the series, until the two broke off the engagement in dramatic circumstances. At the reunion, Catja Lövstrand introduced her new boyfriend, Andreas Tzelidis33, who was one of the participants in “Love is blind”.

full screen Reunion episode. Photo: Johan Paulin/Netflix

