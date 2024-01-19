Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park (32) urgently admitted to hospital | Stars

#Emily #Paris #actress #Ashley #Park #urgently #admitted #hospital #Stars

Ashley Park was recently rushed to hospital. The American actress, who is best known for her role in the Netflix series Emily in Paris, was in intensive care for some time with severe blood poisoning.

Park, 32, revealed the news with a number of photos from her hospital bed on Instagram. “As I sit here processing it and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is gratitude,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress was on holiday when tonsillitis turned into a so-called septic shock that infected and affected her organs. Park is grateful that she is doing better now, but especially for the support of her Emily in Paris colleague Paul Forman, who did not leave her side. “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

It was not yet known that Park and Forman are officially a set. However, they were spotted holding hands in the autumn.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.