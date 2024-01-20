‘Emily in Paris’ actress Ashley Park critically ill in intensive care in Maldives

#Emily #Paris #actress #Ashley #Park #critically #ill #intensive #care #Maldives

Ashley Park

For Ashley, above right in the photo next to Emily in Paris-lead actress Lily Collins, 2024 started in a downright disastrous way. During her holiday in the Maldives she developed tonsillitis, an acute bacterial infection of the tonsils. This caused her to experience severe pain in her throat, but what was much worse: the infection spread to her organs and she fell into a life-threatening septic shock.

Fortunately, she was so well cared for in the hospital that she is now on the mend again. Her boyfriend Paul Forman, who also appears in the series, did not leave her side during her hospitalization, she wrote in her message.

Sick in Maldives

She also thanks the entire team at the hospital in the Maldives, who not only saved her life by treating the infection, but also translated everything for her. She also thanks her friends and family in America who arranged all insurance issues for her.

Although it may take some time for her to fully recover, Ashley concludes with the promise that she will be back, safe and sound, soon. ‘I find it quite difficult to explain the medical course, but I am safely on ‘the good side of the bad side’ again. Thank you for reading this.’

