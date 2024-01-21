Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park in intensive care after septic shock, ‘several organs affected’ | Show

#Emily #Paris #actress #Ashley #Park #intensive #care #septic #shock #organs #affected #Show

Ashley Park was recently rushed to hospital. The American actress, who is best known for her role in the Netflix series Emily in Paris, was in intensive care for some time after a so-called septic shock.

Park, 32, revealed the news with a number of photos from her hospital bed on Instagram. “As I sit here processing it and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is gratitude,” she wrote in the caption.

The actress was on holiday when tonsillitis turned into a so-called septic shock that infected and affected her organs. Sepsis is an inflammatory response of the body to an infection that is so severe that tissues are damaged and organ functions fail. Some people develop low blood pressure and high heart rate due to sepsis. That’s called septic shock. Both sepsis and septic shock can be life-threatening.

Park ended up in three foreign hospitals, including in the Maldives and Dubai, and spent a week in intensive care. ‘I’m still recovering. But I know now that I am safely on the other side of the worst,” she wrote. Park is grateful that she is doing better now, but especially for the support of her Emily in Paris colleague Paul Forman, who did not leave her side. ‘I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

Lily Collins, the protagonist of Emily in Paris, said in a response to the message that she was deeply affected by Park’s condition. “When I look at these photos, I have to stop myself from crying,” she writes, among other things. ‘I love you and I am so grateful that you are doing better again. I can’t wait to hold you in my arms.’

On the same day that Ashley Park shared her story on Instagram, Collins announced that filming for the fourth season of Emily in Paris has now started. Production was seriously delayed due to the strikes in Hollywood. According to entertainment site Deadline, Ashley Park will appear on the set of the series as soon as she gets better.

