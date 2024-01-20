Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park in intensive care due to septic shock | Backbiting

#Emily #Paris #actress #Ashley #Park #intensive #care #due #septic #shock #Backbiting

Jan 20, 2024 at 6:16 PM Update: an hour ago

Ashley Park ended up in hospital with septic shock. The American actress, known for the hit series Emily in Parisis recovering after a week in intensive care, she writes on her Instagram.

Park, 32, developed tonsillitis while on holiday in Thailand in December. The inflammation worsened and caused septic shock.

Park shows her gratitude through the caption of her hospital photos on Instagram. She’s glad she’s on the mend, that her boyfriend Paul Forman was with her, and she’s grateful for the hospital staff who treated her.

Lily Collins, like Park’s co-star Paul Forman Emily in Paris, says she “can hardly look at Park’s photos without crying.” Collins also writes that he is grateful that Park is recovering. “I can’t wait to hug you,” she says.

What is septic shock?

In septic shock, the body reacts violently to an infection and blood pressure becomes low. The body cannot then supply all organs with sufficient oxygen, which can cause organ damage. Septic shock can be life-threatening.

Backbiting