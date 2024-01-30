Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park will soon be able to return to work after an ICU admission | Backbiting

#Emily #Paris #actress #Ashley #Park #return #work #ICU #admission #Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

Jan 30, 2024 at 6:24 AM Update: 2 hours ago

Ashley Park is back in Paris for the shooting of the series after a hospital stay Emily in Paris. The actress, who had blood poisoning, was allowed to fly again by doctors after the treatments were successful.

“I am now recovering and resting in Paris, where I have received a very warm welcome from loved ones and my Emily in Parisfamily,” writes 32-year-old Park with a series of photos on Instagram. The actress is seen being showered with flowers and cuddling with her co-star Lily Collins.

Park writes that she is awaiting a medical examination before returning to work. “I can’t wait to join my colleagues on set again.” She promises that she will take good care of herself to get back “in shape”.

The American got tonsillitis while on holiday in Thailand in December. The inflammation worsened and caused septic shock. She was admitted to intensive care, where she remained for a week.

Filming for the fourth season of the Netflix hit Emily in Paris have recently started. The comedy follows the adventures of Emily (Collins), an American marketer who starts working at a French PR agency. Park plays her best friend Mindy.

What is septic shock?

In septic shock, the body reacts violently to an infection and blood pressure becomes low. The body cannot then supply all organs with sufficient oxygen, which can cause organ damage. Septic shock is life-threatening.

