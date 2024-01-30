Emily in Paris actress Ashley Park will soon be able to work again after being admitted to the ICU | Backbiting

Ashley Park is back in Paris for the shooting of the series after a hospital stay Emily in Paris. The actress, who had blood poisoning, shares on Instagram that the doctors allowed her to fly after the treatments were successful.

“I am now recovering and resting in Paris, where I received a very warm welcome from loved ones and mine Emily in Parisfamily,” Park (32) writes with a series of photos. The actress is seen being showered with flowers and cuddling with her co-star Lily Collins.

Park wrote that she is awaiting medical clearance to return to work. “I can’t wait to join my colleagues on set again.” She promises that she will take good care of herself to get back “in shape”.

The American got tonsillitis while on holiday in Thailand in December. The inflammation worsened and caused septic shock. She was admitted to the ICU, where she remained for a week.

The fourth season of the Netflix hit is currently being filmed Emily in Paris has started. The comedy follows the adventures of Emily (Collins), an American marketer who starts working at a French PR agency. Park plays her best friend Mindy.

What is septic shock?

In septic shock, the body reacts violently to an infection and blood pressure becomes low. The body cannot then supply all organs with sufficient oxygen, which can cause organ damage. Septic shock is life-threatening.

