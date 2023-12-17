Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Dies at the Age of 86

The Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah died at the age of 86. Sheikh Nawaf was buried today.

Reported by , Sheikh Nawaf is known as the leader of Kuwait. His six-decade career in public service has focused primarily on domestic issues. He then became emir for three years.

His successor, Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah (83) shed tears during the funeral prayer which was also attended by members of the Al Sabah ruling family and the chairman of the Kuwaiti parliament. Sheikh Nawaf was buried today, Sunday (17/12/2023).

Sheikh Nawaf’s three-year tenure as emir, relatively short by Kuwaiti standards, was plagued by poor health. His predecessor and brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, ruled for 14 years and shaped the Gulf state’s foreign policy for two generations.

Sheikh Nawaf was buried at the Sulaibikhat cemetery with his relatives, after offering prayers at the Bilal bin Rabah mosque.

Dignitaries from around the world paid tribute to Sheikh Nawaf, whose six decades in public service included ministers of defense, home affairs, labor and deputy head of the national guard.

(rdp/idn)

