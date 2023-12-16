Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf dies, Sheikh Meshal is appointed as successor

#Emir #Kuwait #Sheikh #Nawaf #dies #Sheikh #Meshal #appointed #successor

Kuwait (ANTARA) – ​​Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah (86) died on Saturday, according to a palace announcement, just three years after taking power in the oil-producing Gulf state which is a US ally.

The cause of death was not stated. The Emir was hospitalized late last month due to an emergency medical condition but is in stable condition, the state news agency reported.

Crown prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Sabah (83) was appointed as the replacement. He is a leader in fact Kuwait since 2021, when the emir’s health condition caused him to delegate most of his duties.

Kuwait announced 40 days of mourning and three days off for government bodies. World leaders paid tribute to Sheikh Nawaf and offered condolences to his successor, Sheikh Meshal, the Al Sabah family and the people of Kuwait.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement posted on social media

Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wrote in X that Sheikh Nawaf was a wise leader who played a major role in strengthening Kuwait-United Arab Emirates relations.

Sheikh Nawaf became emir in September 2020 following the death of his brother, Sheikh Sabah, who had ruled for more than 10 years and shaped the country’s foreign policy for more than 50 years.

Sheikh Nawaf is seen by diplomats as a consensus builder although his rule has been marked by intense bickering between the government and elected parliament, which has hampered key structural reforms in the oil-rich Gulf state.

In recent months, consensus has been re-agreed by the government and parliament.

Kuwait, which has the world’s seventh largest oil reserves, borders Saudi Arabia and Iraq, and stretches along the Gulf from Iran.

The country was invaded and occupied by Iraq in 1990, triggering the first Gulf war a few months later in 1991 when the US and other countries defeated Iraq and liberated Kuwait.

Since taking over in 2020, Sheikh Nawaf has maintained a foreign policy that balances relations with neighboring countries, while at home, eight governments have been formed under his leadership.

Under Kuwait’s constitution, the crown prince automatically becomes emir but holds power only after taking an oath in parliament. The new emir then has up to a year to name his heir.

Analysts and diplomats say that Sheikh Nawaf, and his crown prince Sheikh Mesal, both appear to be aligning Kuwait more closely with regional ruler Saudi Arabia.

The choice of who will become crown prince and prime minister by the new emir – who will be tasked with handling the often volatile relationship between the government and parliament – will be closely watched as younger generations of Kuwait’s ruling family jockey for power.

The factional struggles within the Al Sabah family are often visible in parliament where challengers for power build political capital and domestic bases.

Before handing over most constitutional duties to a designated heir, Sheikh Nawaf tried to ease tensions on the domestic political scene, including by issuing an amnesty pardoning dissidents, a measure long sought by opposition figures.

But the deadlock persisted, with Sheikh Meshal seeking to end the political strife by dissolving parliament this year and calling early general elections in June.

Kuwait prohibits parties in parliament, but is still one of the most politically liberal countries in the region, with much political debate and the most powerful elected legislative assembly in the region that includes Sunnis, Shiites, liberals and Islamists.

Sumber:

Also read: Deputy Minister of Trade says Kuwait is a potential export market for Indonesia

Also read: Xi Jinping meets Kuwait’s Crown Prince, promises to improve relations

Also read: Deputy Minister of Trade says Kuwait is a potential export market for Indonesia