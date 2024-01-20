Emma Heesters makes a confession: ‘I cheated quite often’ | Show

#Emma #Heesters #confession #cheated #Show

Emma Heesters has spoken candidly on TikTok about an old relationship in which she often cheated. The singer said this because her new song Haat Me is about this subject.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so personal with you. But I think it is important that you know what it is about,” says 28-year-old Heesters in the message. “For me it is about an old relationship, in which I cheated quite often.”

Her new song is, among other things, about the fact that she understands that her then partner hates her. “I hate that part about myself so much that I ever did that. When I see where I am in life now, I don’t even understand how on earth it occurred to me to do that.”

It is not known which relationship Heesters is talking about. The singer is now in a relationship with footballer Wesley Hoedt. The couple separated for a while last year. At the time of the break, there were stories going around for a long time about Wesley Hoedt’s possible cheating. Hoedt denies that he has had affairs. ‘During our entire relationship, I was never unfaithful to Emma. I would never do anything to undermine the absolute respect I have for her,” he previously wrote on Instagram.

