Emma Heesters reveals that she cheated ‘quite often’ in an old relationship | RTL Boulevard

Emma Heesters (28) has spoken candidly on TikTok about an old relationship in which she often cheated. The singer said this because her new song ‘Haat Me’ is about this subject.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been so personal with you guys.”

“I don’t think I have ever been so personal towards you. But I do think it is important that you know what it is about,” Emma says in the message. “For me it’s about an old relationship, in which I cheated quite often.”

Her new song is, among other things, about the fact that she understands that her then partner hates her. “I hate that part about myself so much that I ever did that. When I see where I am in life now, I don’t even know how the hell it occurred to me to do that.”

It is not known which relationship Emma is talking about. The singer is now in a relationship with footballer Wesley Hoedt. The couple separated for a while last year.

