Emma Heesters sings with opera star Andrea Bocelli: ‘Slept badly, dress was sexier than I thought’ | Show

#Emma #Heesters #sings #opera #star #Andrea #Bocelli #Slept #badly #dress #sexier #thought #Show

with photoSinger Emma Heesters (28) saw a dream come true on Saturday evening in the Czech capital Prague. There she performed in front of thousands of people with the Italian opera icon Andrea Bocelli (65). She had slept ‘very poorly’ in recent days. This was not only because she had to memorize Italian songs, but also because of her outfit.

Heesters traveled to Prague on Saturday especially for Bocelli’s concert, she reports on TikTok and Instagram. In the O2 Arena she sang three songs, including Vivo per lei. She previously sang that song by Bocelli and Giorgia Todrani from 1996 with opera star Henk Poort at Best Singers. It’s unclear how Bocelli’s team ended up with Emma, ​​but they probably spotted her TV appearance (with 12 million views on YouTube).

The singer, who normally sings pop songs, calls Bocelli ‘a very special person’. Performing with him has been ‘a dream for a long time’. “Since I sang Vivo per lei at Beste Zangers four years ago. Then I realized that I would actually really like to sing Vivo per lei with Andrea Bocelli one day. So that’s just going to happen now,” she says in a preview video.

Emma was quite nervous before the performance, for several reasons. “I sing it in a higher key than I normally do,” she says. And there was no good rest beforehand. “I didn’t sleep very well this week because of this. Because I was so stressed about the Italian songs. Of course I have to sing that one by heart.”

Read on below the post

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

‘Dress sexier than I thought’

Her outfit also kept Emma awake. “I ordered a dress, but it turned out to be a bit sexier than I thought,” she says. It looks like she wore it after all; in her next video she shows a black prom dress. Such a dress was mandatory due to the dress code, she says.

This is a strapless dress with a slit and a partially open back with lace-up closure. It was still quite difficult to close it properly. “We’re almost there, but it won’t be easy,” says her mother, who is lacing up the dress. Emma completed the outfit with glitter tights, modest jewelry and high heels from Jimmy Choo.

Immediately after the performance, Heesters was a bit dazed by all the tension, as it seems from the first images. “Thank you very much, it was truly an honor to meet you,” she addressed Bocelli on Instagram in Italian. “And besides, I want to thank you for giving me the opportunity to sing together!” All kinds of famous colleagues responded enthusiastically to her post, including her previous duet partner Henk Poort: ‘Jealous!’

Watch how Emma Heesters prepared for her performance:

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below. You can find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.

Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below:

Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!

Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.

Yes, I want free unlimited access