Emma Heesters will focus on Dutch music for the time being | Stars

#Emma #Heesters #focus #Dutch #music #time #Stars

Emma Heesters wants to release her new album at the end of this year. “That is a goal, yes,” the 27-year-old singer told the ANP. “I am certainly working on that.”

A new single from Heesters, a Dutch-language ballad, will be released in January. Releasing new music is something that the singer continues to find exciting. “You’ve been working towards it for so long, but the question is always what people think of it. But I shouldn’t make it more exciting than it is, ultimately making music is just great fun.”

Heesters started singing covers on YouTube, where she now has millions of followers. She did this in English, but in recent years she has mainly released Dutch-language repertoire.

“In the beginning, the Dutch version was still an excursion, but it was so popular that it is no longer an excursion,” Heesters explains. Yet she hopes to return to English-language music one day. “Once I have done the things I want to do, i.e. a Dutch album and preferably a few more Dutch hits. But I just don’t want to do that now, because then a lot of things will get mixed up.”

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  Leigh-Anne: 'Little Mix gets back together' | Stars

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

It was not the first incident of the Somali President’s murderer son in Turkey. He cornered the woman and followed her.
It was not the first incident of the Somali President’s murderer son in Turkey. He cornered the woman and followed her.
Posted on
Vatican magazine: Péter Erdő appears to be the most likely successor to Pope Francis
Vatican magazine: Péter Erdő appears to be the most likely successor to Pope Francis
Posted on
Albert Heijn is already taking tobacco off the shelves, vape shops see their opportunity
Albert Heijn is already taking tobacco off the shelves, vape shops see their opportunity
Posted on
2024 is good for the boss: leap year and many holidays on weekends
2024 is good for the boss: leap year and many holidays on weekends
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News