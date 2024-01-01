Emma Heesters will focus on Dutch music for the time being | Stars

#Emma #Heesters #focus #Dutch #music #time #Stars

Emma Heesters wants to release her new album at the end of this year. “That is a goal, yes,” the 27-year-old singer told the ANP. “I am certainly working on that.”

A new single from Heesters, a Dutch-language ballad, will be released in January. Releasing new music is something that the singer continues to find exciting. “You’ve been working towards it for so long, but the question is always what people think of it. But I shouldn’t make it more exciting than it is, ultimately making music is just great fun.”

Heesters started singing covers on YouTube, where she now has millions of followers. She did this in English, but in recent years she has mainly released Dutch-language repertoire.

“In the beginning, the Dutch version was still an excursion, but it was so popular that it is no longer an excursion,” Heesters explains. Yet she hopes to return to English-language music one day. “Once I have done the things I want to do, i.e. a Dutch album and preferably a few more Dutch hits. But I just don’t want to do that now, because then a lot of things will get mixed up.”

