Emma Stone defends explicit sex scenes in Poor Things | RTL Boulevard

Since the film ‘Poor Things’ hit the cinemas, there has been a fair amount of criticism in addition to positive reviews. Many people have difficulty with the large number of explicit sex scenes in the film. Actress Emma Stone (35), who frequently takes off her clothes as the main character Bella, addresses the criticism to the BBC. According to her, the scenes are an important part of the film and the ‘journey’ that her character goes through.

“She doesn’t know to be ashamed or to cover things up”

In Poor Things Emma plays the role of Bella, a deceased woman who has been reanimated with the brain of an unborn child. She is, as it were, brought back to life, but as a result she has to learn to grow up again, in the body of an adult. She is followed through her sexual development, as Bella tries to understand her body and how others desire it by performing sexual acts. She eventually turns to prostitution to finance her studies.

Many people praise the film, but there are also people who call it ‘the most vulgar film of the year’. Emma admits that there were many discussions during filming about the amount of sex scenes. “Sex is obviously a huge part of Bella’s experience and her growth, as it is for most people in life,” she explains. “One of the things that was really important to me was that Bella is completely free and not ashamed of her body. She doesn’t know that she has to be ashamed or that she has to cover things up. That’s the storyline.”

Emma indicates that she thought carefully in advance and ultimately decided that the sex scenes were necessary for the film. “I’m not someone who would ‘just’ go naked for a film, but I am someone who wants to bring the character as fully as possible.” According to her, the scenes are true to her character’s experiences. “This is part of her journey.”