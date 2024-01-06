Emma Watson comes out of the fitting room and gives you a sweltering day

#Emma #Watson #fitting #room #sweltering #day

Where is Emma Watson anyway? It is a question that comes up regularly, as the actress is particularly loved by a large part of the cinema audience. After all, she played Hermione Granger in the eight Harry Potter-films.

The British actress, born in Paris, rarely appears in public and, apart from a few odd jobs, she seems to have had a fairly secluded existence.

Stopped

The actress seems to have retired for good. A few weeks ago she said in an interview: “I didn’t always find it easy to work in the film world. When I look back on my acting career, I often had the feeling that I was ‘trapped’.”

But there is hope for Emma’s fans: “I can see myself acting again, but I want to wait for the right project and for something that really appeals to me.” You find here more about the interview. New photos regularly appear on her Instagram, which are purely commercial. She has her own Gin brand that she has to promote.

Fitting room

In 2017, photos of the actress trying on swimwear suddenly surfaced. These photos could be from the Beauty and the Beastactress were stolen. The Hollywood Actress fan website occasionally shows a few more.

Would you like to see the photos of the now 33-year-old Emma Watson? Then you will find it on the Instagram account of Holllywood actress.