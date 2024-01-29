Emma Watson despite taking a break from acting: ‘I haven’t stopped’ | RTL Boulevard

#Emma #Watson #break #acting #havent #stopped #RTL #Boulevard

Emma Watson (33) has not stopped acting, although she has not appeared in a film for a few years. The British actress says this in conversation with ‘Vogue’. The Harry Potter actress’s last film was 2019’s ‘Little Women’.

“I don’t see it as that I have renounced acting”

“I don’t see it as having given up acting,” says Emma. “I just want to expand what I do and be able to star in things that I’ve written or directed or produced.”

Writing and directing has been “really amazing,” the actress says. “I just realized how much I loved it and that I want to keep doing that.”

Emma made her directorial debut in 2022 with a short film, an advertising campaign for the perfume Prada Paradoxe. Her next step is to star in something she has written. “To one day direct something I wrote would make me very happy.”