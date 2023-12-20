Emma Watson reveals why she no longer acts: “felt like I was living in a cage” | Celebrities

CelebritiesBritish actress Emma Watson revealed in a recent interview why she no longer acts (for the time being). The 33-year-old actress became known worldwide for her role as Hermione Granger in the eight ‘Harry Potter’ films. “It felt like I was living in a cage,” he said.

At the age of eleven, the very young Emma Watson started her career as an actress in the first ‘Harry Potter’ film. After a ten-year career with the ‘Harry Potter’ films, Watson played several roles in films such as ‘The Perks of Being a Wallflower’, ‘The Bling Ring’, ‘Little Women’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast’. There are no more recent films, because the actress has not been acting since 2019.

She now explains to ‘Financial Times’ why she took a break: “I didn’t feel very happy anymore. It felt like I was living in a cage,” he said. In addition, she emphasizes the fact that she found it difficult to immediately be the face of a film because “people immediately form an image of you as a person and actress and I had no control over this.” The British star increasingly felt that she was “not being heard” and began to realize more and more what she really wanted in life.

After her acting career, Watson returned to school, devoted herself mainly to charity, and earlier this year she launched a gin with her brother Alex, called Renais. She also has the itch of directing. Last year, Watson not only starred in a short film to promote a new perfume from Prada, but she also directed and wrote the entire featurette.

But Emma’s fans don’t have to mourn, because she certainly plans to return to acting. Although she wants to be sure that she has the right role in the right film before she embarks on a new cinema adventure.

