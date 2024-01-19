Emma Wortelboer ‘felt straight away’ that she was pregnant | RTL Boulevard

#Emma #Wortelboer #felt #straight #pregnant #RTL #Boulevard

Emma Wortelboer (27) has wanted to have children for ‘a long time’. “I always had it in my mind that I wanted to become a mother at a young age. A mother with a young body,” says the pregnant presenter in ‘AD’ magazine ‘Mezza’, which will be published on Saturday. For the interview, Emma had herself extensively photographed with her pregnant belly.

“Most people start dating first, but we skipped that phase”

The presenter says that she and her boyfriend Lars have dived headlong into the deep end together. “We both felt quite quickly that we wanted children together. We both also came from a longer relationship, so we already had some experience in that area. Because I didn’t have a house, we moved in together relatively quickly. Most people start dating first. , but we skipped that phase. It just made sense.”

“After sex I felt it immediately: I am pregnant,” Emma continues. “Of course I don’t know if you can really feel something like that, or if it was just a self-fulfilling prophecy, but it was true. I first told my sisters. And on Father’s Day I drove to Manderveen with Lars to tell my parents. narrate.”

Emma announced her pregnancy to the world in October when she appeared in a dress with a bare belly at the Golden Televizier-Ring Gala.

Also Read:  MEPs approve the creation of the High Authority for Health

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

It fell on her little girl, the 4-month-old baby died
It fell on her little girl, the 4-month-old baby died
Posted on
Wall Street at highs, for the S&P 500 first record in two years
Wall Street at highs, for the S&P 500 first record in two years
Posted on
The Japanese lunar module landed on the moon. It is the fifth country to do so
The Japanese lunar module landed on the moon. It is the fifth country to do so
Posted on
How small is Ke Wenzhe’s grass?Dai Li’an: Keelung Primary 5 student went missing for a time but went to Ke’s rally party | Politics | Newtalk News
How small is Ke Wenzhe’s grass?Dai Li’an: Keelung Primary 5 student went missing for a time but went to Ke’s rally party | Politics | Newtalk News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine United States of America USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News