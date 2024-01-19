Emma Wortelboer ‘felt straight away’ that she was pregnant | RTL Boulevard

#Emma #Wortelboer #felt #straight #pregnant #RTL #Boulevard

Emma Wortelboer (27) has wanted to have children for ‘a long time’. “I always had it in my mind that I wanted to become a mother at a young age. A mother with a young body,” says the pregnant presenter in ‘AD’ magazine ‘Mezza’, which will be published on Saturday. For the interview, Emma had herself extensively photographed with her pregnant belly.

“Most people start dating first, but we skipped that phase”

The presenter says that she and her boyfriend Lars have dived headlong into the deep end together. “We both felt quite quickly that we wanted children together. We both also came from a longer relationship, so we already had some experience in that area. Because I didn’t have a house, we moved in together relatively quickly. Most people start dating first. , but we skipped that phase. It just made sense.”

“After sex I felt it immediately: I am pregnant,” Emma continues. “Of course I don’t know if you can really feel something like that, or if it was just a self-fulfilling prophecy, but it was true. I first told my sisters. And on Father’s Day I drove to Manderveen with Lars to tell my parents. narrate.”

Emma announced her pregnancy to the world in October when she appeared in a dress with a bare belly at the Golden Televizier-Ring Gala.