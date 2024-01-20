Emma Wortelboer had long wanted to become a young mother: ‘Knew immediately that I was pregnant’ | Backbiting

Jan 19, 2024

The heavily pregnant Emma Wortelboer is counting down the weeks until her delivery. In conversation with Halfthe weekend supplement of the AD, she says that she had wanted to be a mother for a long time. “I think pretty much since I was 21.”

Wortelboer, now 27, announced in October that she is pregnant. She is expecting a girl.

She knew it much earlier. “After sex I felt it immediately: I am pregnant,” says Wortelboer. “Of course, I don’t know if you can really feel something like that, or if it was a self-fulfilling prophecy, but it was.”

She says she has taken three pregnancy tests. “I sent the third one to my mother,” the presenter continues. This made her mother’s wish come true. “I always had it in my mind that I wanted to become a mother at a young age. A mother with a young body.”

Wortelboer says that she has not yet read a single baby book and does not follow pregnancy yoga. “People have had babies in caves or a manger with a star above it. Then I should be able to do that too. I don’t want to destroy my instincts with a lot of information.”

The presenter revealed last year at the Gouden Televizier-Ring Gala that she was pregnant. For Half she underwent a special maternity photo shoot.

