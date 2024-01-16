Emma Wortelboer takes over the presentation You Will Have It | Media

By our entertainment editors

Jan 16, 2024 at 4:36 PM Update: 30 minutes ago

Emma Wortelboer starts the new season of You Will Have It present. She succeeds Jurre Geluk, Tim Hofman and Valerio Zeno, among others. The program, which is about people with rare conditions, will also have a junior edition.

BNNVARA reports this You Will Have It “completely in the tradition of the program” changes presenter again. Wortelboer takes over from Geluk, who has presented the program since 2019.

The program started in 2001, when Patrick Lodiers was the presenter. He was succeeded after four seasons by Ruben Nicolai.

“Understanding the obstacles and complexities that these people experience in what we consider simple everyday actions turned out to be a great voyage of discovery,” says Wortelboer.

The 23rd season with Wortelboer can be seen on BNNVARA on NPO3 from January 31. In addition to the regular season, a season with children will appear on NPO Zapp. This series is presented by Raïsha Zeegelaar.

