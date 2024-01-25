Emmanuel Macron asks Gérald Darmanin to apply the text “as soon as possible”

Emmanuel Macron, who has yet to promulgate the law, asked the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, to “do everything possible to ensure that the law is applied as quickly as possible”assures his entourage to franceinfo. “The Head of State takes note of the decision of the Constitutional Council which validated almost in full the measures that the government had included in its initial bill in order to protect the French”, also reports the presidential entourage. Follow our live stream.

Two-thirds of the law should be enacted. “40% of the law is censored by the decision and 60% of the law could be promulgated by the President of the Republic”, declared the Constitutional Council. According to a government source at France Télévisions, “since the government’s initial measures have been validated by the Constitutional Council, there is no reason for the government to table a new immigration text”.

The majority divided by the text. In total, 27 of the 248 deputies of the presidential majority opposed the bill. Part of the left wing of the government, the Minister of Health, Aurélien Rousseau, resigned after the vote in December. Despite the storm, the government preferred to reach an agreement with the right and avoid a fiasco in the Assembly. The Head of State, however, decided to refer the matter to the Constitutional Council, effectively entrusting it with the role of political arbiter on an explosive text.

