Emmanuel Macron prepares an official visit to Morocco

According to the Africa Intelligence site, the French president’s visit to Morocco is in preparation and only depends on the agenda of King Mohammed VI.

Despite recent problems, ties between the two countries remain generally good in most sectors. These problems were due to behavior deemed disrespectful on the part of the French presidency, which did not correspond to the historically wise and politically skillful practices characterizing long-standing bilateral relations.

Fortunately, France and Morocco have always been able to find ways to overcome their differences. The visit of a senior French delegation to the southern provinces and the wise statements of the French ambassador in Rabat and other senior officials confirm the intention to return to stronger and more peaceful relations.

The scheduled visit of President Emmanuel Macron to Rabat, the date of which remains to be defined, is therefore awaited, as it symbolizes the continuity of a strategic and historic relationship.