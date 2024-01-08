#Emmanuel #Macron #quips #Raphaël #Glucksmann

”

data-script=”

>

The MEP denounces the “personal drift of power” of the President of the Republic while a reshuffle is taking shape.

Suspended by the decision of the Head of State, Élisabeth Borne knows her place in Matignon is in danger. While the threat of a reshuffle weighs a little more on the government every day, several names are circulating to replace the Prime Minister, led by the former Minister of Agriculture, Julien Denormandie, and the Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu .

A wait that has become unbearable, which pushes MEP Raphaël Glucksmann to ask Emmanuel Macron “to stop playing with this reshuffle». «I have a scoop for you. I know the name of the Prime Minister, you do too: Emmanuel Macron», quipped the founder of the left-wing Place publique movement on the France 2 set this Monday. And to claim to know the composition of the future government team: “And his Minister of Foreign Affairs will also be Emmanuel Macron. His Minister of Defense will be Emmanuel Macron, his Minister of Culture will be Emmanuel Macron».

“The president must preside and the government must govern”

By predicting an improbable single-member government, the former head of the Socialist Party (PS) list in 2019 intends to denounce the “personal drift of power» of the President of the Republic. “This man, who was elected on the promise of modernizing the country, of ensuring respect for institutions, did the antithesis of what he had promised“, he castigates. If he admits that this “huge problem of our democracy» is “not born with Emmanuel Macron», the candidate for the future European elections believes that “never has power been so concentrated in the hands of one man“. Relying on the Constitution, the former essayist recommends “stop considering prime ministers and ministers as collaborators”: “The president must preside and the government must govern”, he says.

Already inducted as head of the Place publique list, Raphaël Glusckmann is still waiting for the PS to join his movement. “It’s going to happen, it’s the natural order of things“, he says. Before admitting: “For the moment, nothing has been done yet.»

”

data-script=”

>