Emmanuel Macron,” quips Raphaël Glucksmann

#Emmanuel #Macron #quips #Raphaël #Glucksmann


data-script=”
>

The MEP denounces the “personal drift of power” of the President of the Republic while a reshuffle is taking shape.

Suspended by the decision of the Head of State, Élisabeth Borne knows her place in Matignon is in danger. While the threat of a reshuffle weighs a little more on the government every day, several names are circulating to replace the Prime Minister, led by the former Minister of Agriculture, Julien Denormandie, and the Minister of the Armed Forces, Sébastien Lecornu .

A wait that has become unbearable, which pushes MEP Raphaël Glucksmann to ask Emmanuel Macron “to stop playing with this reshuffle». «I have a scoop for you. I know the name of the Prime Minister, you do too: Emmanuel Macron», quipped the founder of the left-wing Place publique movement on the France 2 set this Monday. And to claim to know the composition of the future government team: “And his Minister of Foreign Affairs will also be Emmanuel Macron. His Minister of Defense will be Emmanuel Macron, his Minister of Culture will be Emmanuel Macron».

“The president must preside and the government must govern”

By predicting an improbable single-member government, the former head of the Socialist Party (PS) list in 2019 intends to denounce the “personal drift of power» of the President of the Republic. “This man, who was elected on the promise of modernizing the country, of ensuring respect for institutions, did the antithesis of what he had promised“, he castigates. If he admits that this “huge problem of our democracy» is “not born with Emmanuel Macron», the candidate for the future European elections believes that “never has power been so concentrated in the hands of one man“. Relying on the Constitution, the former essayist recommends “stop considering prime ministers and ministers as collaborators”: “The president must preside and the government must govern”, he says.

Also Read:  These are the ten biggest businesses of the year in Portugal

Already inducted as head of the Place publique list, Raphaël Glusckmann is still waiting for the PS to join his movement. “It’s going to happen, it’s the natural order of things“, he says. Before admitting: “For the moment, nothing has been done yet.»


data-script=”
>

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

ILLEGAL FISHING – The means to fight are expanding
ILLEGAL FISHING – The means to fight are expanding
Posted on
The (not) secret tip for a perfect figure, perfect for ‘party’ girls.
The (not) secret tip for a perfect figure, perfect for ‘party’ girls.
Posted on
Snow in Brussels: weather forecasts region by region – Le Soir
Snow in Brussels: weather forecasts region by region – Le Soir
Posted on
The former KGB officer revealed what Putin is up to
The former KGB officer revealed what Putin is up to
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News