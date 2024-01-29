Emotional Sophie Hilbrand responds to Khalid Kasem’s absence | Media

#Emotional #Sophie #Hilbrand #responds #Khalid #Kasems #absence #Media

It hurts Sophie Hilbrand “a little bit” that her colleague Khalid Kasem is absent from their joint talk show. The emotional presenter said this on Monday evening at the start of the new series of the BNNVARA program.

“Yes Hanneke, then you are now suddenly in the program Sophie & Jeroen“, Sophie started to her tablemate Hanneke Groenteman. “Ouch”, he responded, which Hilbrand repeated. “Yes, it hurts me a bit too actually,” she said, visibly affected. “It is of course not an easy time, in the first don’t give way to Khalid. And we all know him here as a truly wonderful man and a dear colleague.”

“He is not there, which of course has to do with an article published in the AD“, Hilbrand explained. “It is now all being investigated into what happened and we can now mainly hope for a good outcome. It is important that it is carefully investigated,” Hilbrand continues.

During Kasem’s absence, Jeroen Pauw will take his place, meaning he can be seen alternating with Hilbrand on NPO1 as a talk show host. “We just miss him too,” Hilbrand said about Kasem on Monday. “So we hope that he will be seen here again. And in the meantime, we are of course very happy that Jeroen Pauw is helping us out here. But it is very sad.”

Also Read:  KLEM film is expanded to the fourth season of series | Movies & Series

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

check if the benefit payment corresponds to you
check if the benefit payment corresponds to you
Posted on
Emotional Sophie Hilbrand responds to Khalid Kasem’s absence | Media
Emotional Sophie Hilbrand responds to Khalid Kasem’s absence | Media
Posted on
What time will Peru vs. start? Uruguay today for Pre-Olympic 2024, schedule of the Peru Sub 23 vs. match. Uruguay, time to see the Peruvian under 23 team | SPORTS-TOTAL
What time will Peru vs. start? Uruguay today for Pre-Olympic 2024, schedule of the Peru Sub 23 vs. match. Uruguay, time to see the Peruvian under 23 team | SPORTS-TOTAL
Posted on
Meditation helps treat headaches, study finds
Meditation helps treat headaches, study finds
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News