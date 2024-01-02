Employees of Liberty Ostrava and Tameh will stay at home for another week — ČT24 — Czech Television

#Employees #Liberty #Ostrava #Tameh #stay #home #week #ČT24 #Czech #Television

2/1/2024, Updated 4 hours ago|Source: ČTK, ČT24

Employees of the Liberty Ostrava smelter and its energy supplier Tameh Czech, who were supposed to return to work on Wednesday, will stay at home for another week, spokespeople for both companies announced on Tuesday. The chairman of the Kovo Trade Union, Roman Ďurčo, wrote on the X network that the promise of the return of employees at the beginning of the year was unrealistic. Businesses have been out of business since the week before last when Tameh smelter stopped power supplies. Subsequently, the company ended up in bankruptcy and justified its insolvency by saying that the Ostrava smelter did not pay it and owed two billion crowns for energy supplies.

“Employees of Liberty Ostrava continue from January 3 to 8, 2024, inclusive, on the so-called other obstacle on the part of the employer, according to the Labor Code. The return to work will be on January 9,” Liberty Ostrava spokeswoman Kateřina Zajíčková said on Tuesday. According to the signed collective agreement, the employees are at home for one hundred percent of their salary.

“I cannot comment on current developments, but the debt is not repaid, therefore Tameh cannot supply energy to Liberty Ostrava, and therefore most of our employees are also on the road,” said Tameh spokesman Patrik Schober.

Zajíčková mentioned that employees will be informed about the current situation during Tuesday and Wednesday. According to information from some employees, the management of Liberty Ostrava sent an SMS message to those it had telephone contact with. The others won’t hear the news until after they come to work for their shift on Wednesday. “Liberty is working with the relevant stakeholders to find a quick and viable solution for the supply of electricity and other media to the smelter,” she stressed.

Next meeting

The chairman of the basic organization of the Trade Union KOVO Liberty CR, Petr Slanina, admitted that he more or less expected the extension of the time when employees will be at home. “I hope that this will not happen again and that something will be agreed between Tameh and Liberty Ostrava during that week,” he stated.

Liberty’s supervisory board is holding an extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, and the trade unionists have also initiated a meeting between the trade unions, the smelter’s management and the Tameh company, which should probably take place this week, next week at the latest.

Ďurčo stated that before the Christmas holidays, during a meeting with Moravian-Silesian Governor Jan Krkoška (ANO), he pointed out that promises about the return of employees by January 3 were unrealistic. “Technologically or economically, it is not possible for the employees to return earlier than the end of January, and that is an optimistic view of the matter,” said Ďurčo on Tuesday. According to him, there will be another meeting at the regional office on Friday, where the future of the entire steel industry should be discussed, also with regard to the rising prices of the regulated component of energy.

Commencement of restructuring

At the same time, the court published Tameh’s proposal for authorization of reorganization in the Insolvency Register on Tuesday. According to this proposal, the reorganization of the company should be based mainly on the restructuring of creditors’ claims consisting in the postponement of their maturity, or on securing the financing of the further operation of the plant during its current restructuring. The smelter is protected from creditors by a moratorium declared by the court. But this month the company has to start restructuring. Liberty representatives had previously announced that they wanted to restart the blast furnace in January.

Liberty currently owes around two billion crowns to Tameha alone, but claims against the smelter are owed by several creditors. Liberty told its creditors that all claims would be paid in full, but later than originally agreed.

However, according to information on the website of Argus Media, the smelter sold emission allowances for 350 million euros in the period from August 2022 to September 2023, which translates to around nine billion crowns. It is the emission allowances that are important for the resumption of production at Liberty.

Liberty and Tameh are closely linked economically and technologically. Tameh is a former Energetika plant, which was built as part of the then Nová Huta, now Liberty. Tameh smelters supply electricity, various gases and steam. In turn, Liberty supplies Tameh with fuel in the form of blast furnace and coke oven gases, without which the operation of the energy company cannot do.

When the smelter was owned by the ArcelorMittal group, Energetika was separated into a separate company. In 2019, Liberty Steel Group from the GFG Alliance concern of British businessman Sanjeev Gupta became the owner of the smelter, but Tameh remained the property of a joint venture of the ArcelorMittal group and the Polish holding Tauron.

Tameh has more than three hundred employees, the Liberty Ostrava smelter and its subsidiaries have approximately six thousand. Employees who work on necessary maintenance or keep the coke plant in a so-called warm depression continue to go to work. There are about four hundred of them in total. During warm attenuation, significantly lower heat is maintained than during normal operation. Since October, the smelter has also had its last working blast furnace in a warm depression.

Liberty Ostrava produces steel mainly for the construction, engineering and petrochemical industries. However, it faces a long-term decline in demand and has problems paying its obligations. The situation escalated in mid-December when Tameh announced that he was running out of coal and would soon stop supplying power to the smelter.