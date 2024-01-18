En bloc resignation of the directors of the Goethe German College in Bucharest, after the Minister of Education sent the control body there. Teachers and non-teaching staff are protesting in solidarity with the school management

En bloc resignation of the three directors of the Goethe German College in Bucharest, as a reaction to the “humiliating” attitude to which they were subjected by the Control Body of the Ministry of Education, the college announces in a statement. The teachers and non-teaching staff of the College informed the parents that the three principals are in solidarity and are starting a “protest, in which we will ensure the classroom supervision of the students, without assessment or teaching of didactic content”.

“The protest will continue until the situation is resolved, by resuming the functions of the three directors of the College”, announce the professors of the German Goethe College.

  • Edupedu.ro requested the Ministry of Education to communicate the reason for sending the Control Body to the Goethe College and the working methods of the team members, as well as the actions taken as a result of the protest. We’ll get back to you with the answer when we have it

“The undersigned, teaching staff (Romanian and German) and members of the auxiliary and non-teaching teaching staff of the Goethe German College, we feel compelled to announce the launch of a protest, starting on January 18, 2024, through which we express our indignation at the discretionary and non-principled members of the Control Body of the Ministry of Education, which carries out, from January 15, 2024, a control in our unit. The manifestation of a humiliating attitude towards all our colleagues questioned during the control led to the submission of the en bloc resignation of the three directors of the College, as a form of protest and fine against the behavior of those mentioned”, the statement sent by the school says with a day.

The three directors of the Goethe German College who announce that they have submitted their resignations are Ilinca Rodica, Lipan-Weber Maria and Popa Mădălina.

The full press release of the German Goethe College:

“The undersigned, teaching staff (Romanian and German) and members of the auxiliary and non-teaching teaching staff of the Goethe German College, we feel compelled to announce the launch of a protest, starting on January 18, 2024, through which we express our indignation at the discretionary and non-principled members of the Control Body of the Ministry of Education, which carries out, from January 15, 2024, a control in our unit.

The manifestation of a humiliating attitude towards all our colleagues questioned during the control led to the submission of the en bloc resignation of the three directors of the College, as a form of protest and fine against the behavior of those mentioned.

Considering what has been presented, we express our solidarity with the three principals, which is why we are launching this protest, in which we will ensure classroom supervision of students, without evaluation or teaching of didactic content.

The protest will continue until the situation is resolved, by resuming the functions of the three directors of the College.

Teachers and members of the non-teaching and administrative staff
17.01.2024”

