End of deductible is realistic if healthy people start paying more | Economy

The end of the deductible is in sight. A majority in the House of Representatives political parties, including the PVV, want to abolish the deductible of 385 euros. That costs about 6 billion euros, but is possible if healthy people and employers pay more.

In brief

A political majority is in favor of abolishing the deductible. That costs 5 to 6 billion euros.

If all adults pay more health insurance premiums, this plan is financially feasible, experts say.

One risk is that we will then use more care, causing total healthcare expenditure to rise even further.

The PVV, GroenLinks/PvdA, BBB, SP and PvdD agree: the deductible must be reduced or even abolished all at once. Together these parties have a majority in the House of Representatives and the Senate. A motion by SP and PvdD to abolish the deductible therefore received support from a majority of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

About half of adult Dutch people use the entire deductible per year and therefore spend 385 euros. People with a voluntarily higher deductible incur lower healthcare costs, according to figures from healthcare information center Vektis.

An argument of the PVV is that people now avoid care because they partly have to pay for it themselves. In addition, healthcare is “becoming unaffordable for more and more people,” the election manifesto states.

The National Association of General Practitioners (LVH) hears that general practitioners are indeed concerned about care avoiders. The higher costs of energy and groceries make many people insecure. “That affects the demand for care,” says a spokesperson.

Healthy people also pay

With the abolition of the deductible, some of those concerns among people who are on a tight budget may disappear. But two important advantages are also lost, sees health economist Marco Varkevisser.

The deductible keeps the mandatory insurance premiums lower for every adult. People pay a small part of their care out of their own pocket through their deductible.

“That makes a difference in the wallets of people who do not use care,” says Varkevisser. “Because no matter how you look at it, those billions must be passed on in the mandatory healthcare premiums.”

His fellow health economist Xander Koolman sees the abolition of the deductible as a shift in costs. “From sick citizens to all citizens. It is solidarity,” he says.

400 euros per person

A rough calculation shows what that will look like. The abolition of the deductible will cost approximately 6 billion euros, according to the Central Planning Bureau (CPB). Koolman and Varkevisser think that premiums will have to increase to cover this amount as a society. Divided among approximately 14.5 million premium payers, this amounts to more than 400 euros extra per person annually.

In the calculation example, half of the 400 euros is added to the premium that people are required to pay to their health insurer, the so-called nominal premium. Most pay this per month. The employer will pay the remaining 200 euros extra via the income-related premium. Companies and citizens now also share healthcare costs.

The bill for the abolition of the deductible can therefore be spread over more people and funds. “That means that not only citizens, but also companies will pay much more,” says Varkevisser. He therefore does not expect employers to cheer.

An alternative is that the 6 billion euros comes from taxpayers’ money, but then the tax will increase. Otherwise, the government will have to make significant cuts in other expenditures, such as defense, climate or education. And then 6 billion euros per year is a lot of money. “You cannot finance that with a few fewer asylum seekers,” says Koolman.

‘Deductible makes people cost-conscious’

According to Varkevisser, there is an advantage to the deductible as it is now. “It ensures that people realize that there is a price tag on healthcare.”

If the price incentive in the form of the deductible disappears completely, there is a risk that people will purchase more care, the health economist thinks. “That leads to even more healthcare expenditure and a greater staff shortage in healthcare.”

Koolman wonders whether more treatment will be provided as soon as the deductible disappears. Hospitals base the number of treatments on the budget they receive from the health insurance company. “Total expenditure will not simply increase,” he says. “Most hospitals don’t even have enough staff for more treatments.”

Where does the money for healthcare come from?

Health insurers make money, among other things, through the mandatory premiums that people pay. Employers and self-employed persons are also required to pay an income-related contribution to health insurance.

Adults pay up to 385 euros in deductible annually if they use certain care. This includes medicines, hospital transport, hospital treatments and operations.

The general practitioner, midwife and community nurse are exempt: an appointment with them is free. Minors do not have to pay a deductible at all.