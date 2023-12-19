End of e-car funding: VW pays environmental bonus itself | NDR.de – News

#ecar #funding #pays #environmental #bonus #NDR.de #News

As of: December 19, 2023 3:48 p.m

After the federal government’s e-car funding ended, several car manufacturers announced that they would take over the state share. VW is now planning to do this too – in order not to annoy customers, experts suspect.

by Annette Deutskens

As Volkswagen announced on Tuesday, the car manufacturer from Lower Saxony had taken this measure as a gesture of goodwill. It applies to private customers who have ordered an eligible ID model by December 15, 2023. In addition, the vehicle must be delivered by March 31, 2024 at the latest. VW doesn’t want to let its customers down, said Imelda Labbé, Volkswagen board member for sales, marketing and after sales. At the same time, the car manufacturer sees itself as having a responsibility to support the system change to e-mobility.

E-car funding possible up to 6,750 euros

According to VW, electric vehicles that will be delivered and registered this year will receive funding of up to 6,750 euros. For electric cars that hit the road next year, a discount of up to 4,500 euros is being promised. The background is a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court on the federal debt brake. As part of their austerity program, the government parties SPD, Greens and FDP agreed to allow the state purchase bonus for electric cars to expire earlier. Since Monday, consumers have no longer been able to submit new applications for the environmental bonus to the Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA).

Other car manufacturers want to cover the premium themselves

On Monday, several car manufacturers announced that they would pay the no longer purchase premium themselves. Mercedes wants to take over the share until further notice, the Stellantis group – which includes brands such as Peugeot, Opel and Fiat – stated that it would do so until the end of February 2024. Hyundai and the Spanish VW subsidiary Cupra also stated that they would cover the premium for ordered vehicles themselves for a limited time.

The automotive industry doesn’t want to upset customers

Most manufacturers probably want to try not to annoy customers. However, in view of the upheaval in the automotive industry and the associated cost pressure, the step in for the state bonus for corporations comes at an inopportune time. “This is painful for Volkswagen, especially in light of the performance program with which the group wants to save ten billion euros,” says automotive expert Stephan Bratzel. Nevertheless, it is “feasible” for Volkswagen.

The highest cost item for an electric car is the battery

Aside from the environmental bonus, Bratzel believes the crucial question is whether Volkswagen will be able to reduce the list prices for electric cars in 2024. Volkswagen has to get there for various reasons: Firstly, it would otherwise leave too much market share to its competitors, secondly, the factories would have to be used to capacity and thirdly, VW would also have to keep an eye on its own CO2 balance. The battery is still one of the biggest cost drivers for electric cars. According to Bratzel, depending on the model, it accounts for around 40 percent of the total price. So far, car manufacturers like Volkswagen have made significantly more money with combustion engines than with electric models.

