End of session amid controversy

A last one with a lively atmosphere in Tsimbazaza yesterday

Parliament closed the second ordinary session for this exercise yesterday. The atmosphere in the National Assembly was lively. Punctuated by a power cut.

Power cut to the National Assembly. To everyone’s amazement, the closing speech of the second ordinary session by Christine Razanamahasoa, President of the Lower House yesterday in the session room was interrupted by a power cut. Ambassadors, representatives of international organizations and other diplomats as well as a few members of the government were nevertheless present in the room which was suddenly plunged into darkness. Moment chosen by the deputies to chamber Jirama by singing the song “Happy Birthday” for the water and electricity supply company.

Ironically, the cut comes at a time when the President of the Assembly was speaking about freedom of expression. Shortly before, she declared that it is true that freedom of expression exists, but it is still imperative to be careful when giving an opinion. Seven minutes later, the electricity comes back and Christine Razanamahasoa resumes her speech and declares that the room has a generator.

For their part, members of the government were present in Tsimbazaza for this closing ceremony, but unlike the start of this session in October, Christian Ntsay, Prime Minister was not seen on site. He is represented by Landy Mbolatiana Randriamanantenasoa, Minister of Justice. As a reminder, during the first day of this session, the reception of the deputies to him was harsh, especially those from the opposition who, at the time, came in large numbers.

Position

The reason for the Prime Minister’s absence is explained by Tokely Justin, Minister of the Interior and Decentralization. According to him, Christian Ntsay was unable to be present as he was held elsewhere for other responsibilities. Currently, the Prime Minister is among those welcoming international guests to the inauguration ceremony of re-elected President Andry Rajoelina at the Barea Mahamasina stadium.

The position of Christine Razanamahasoa also remains to be determined. While she saw herself disowned by her peers within the TGV party after her speech at the opening of the session and especially after she declared the formation of the PAN/FFKM mediation platform, she congratulated the victory in first round of Andry Rajoelina. Given that the main interested party has not yet provided further clarification on the subject, speculation on her political future is rife within the political sphere.

During the sixty days of session, the deputies were able to analyze several texts including four bills and six proposed laws. Two of the projects were adopted while four proposals were validated by parliamentarians in the Lower House. The analysis and adoption of the initial finance bill for next year took up most of the parliamentarians’ time. This session was also marked by the arrest of MP Fetra Ralambozafimbololona on the Mahamasina side during a demonstration with the candidates’ collective even though he has parliamentary immunity during the session. He is still awaiting the verdict of his trial until now.

For its part, the Senate also closes the second ordinary session in the afternoon in a calmer atmosphere than that in Tsimbazaza. The interim president of the Senate, Nicolas Rabemananjara did not forget to congratulate President Andry Rajoelina on his re-election during his speech. Senators still had a plenary session in the morning to decide the fate of the law on the Malagasy Fampihavanana Committee.

Ravo Andriantsalama