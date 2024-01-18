End of the saga! It is clear where Levski’s most expensive footballer will play

#saga #clear #Levskis #expensive #footballer #play

Levski central defender Jose Cordoba could be sold within days. In Panama, it is reported that the Greek giant Olympiakos is ready to pay the amount requested by the Blues. “He is ready to make a significant leap in his career and everything points to Greece being the next stage he will play on in 2024,” wrote panamagol.com. The media cites its sources as saying that the two clubs are currently in negotiations and that a development on the transfer is expected soon.

In the first part of the season, Córdoba played 24 games for the Blues, in which he made 1 assist, and there is said to be interest in him from Greek sides Olympiakos and Panathinaikos, as well as Besiktas, Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers. The Istanbul club sent a serious offer for the Panamanian worth 2.7 million euros. For the time being, “Gerena” have not given a final answer, and so far there has been a lull regarding a possible outgoing transfer of the 22-year-old defender, writes Tema sport.

The last time there was speculation about a move for the defender of the Blues to Panathinaikos, these rumors were reinforced in one of the social networks, where he marked himself in the Panamanian embassy in Greece. However, the defender was there to collect a passport for his child, who was born at the end of December. It seems that Córdoba will play in our southern neighbor, but in the stadium in Piraeus.

Jose had interest from Sochi last year, as well as a €2m offer from Brøndby, but his move to either club failed to materialise. The second case also led to a conflict between the then executive director Ivo Ivkov and the majority owner Nasko Sirakov.

