End of Year Bonus Begins Against the Economic War (+amount)

#Year #Bonus #Begins #Economic #War #amount

Public administration workers who receive the bonus will be notified via text message about the availability of the money.

This Friday, December 15, the Venezuelan Government began the payment of the Year-End Bonus Against the Economic War, corresponding to the current month.

The amount of 1,420 bolivars will be sent through the Patria system Wallet.

Public administration workers who receive the bonus will be notified via text message about the availability of the money.

Next week it will be deposited to retirees and pensioners.

Have the information instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link:

We are also on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join here: