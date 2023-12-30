End of year deal for Nintendo Switch. Over 4000 products up to 97% cheaper!

#year #deal #Nintendo #Switch #products #cheaper
The end of the year is a good time to take stock, so it’s worth looking at your gaming backlog and buying something new for the new year. We invite you to another Nintendo Switch promotion.
We will soon end 2023 and begin a new era in our beloved industry. Finally, it’s worth visiting the Nintendo Digital Store, where you’ll find over 4,000 products, often at record prices. We have something for fans of farming games, namely the Story of Seasons series in several versions, or Rune Factory 4 and Rune Factory 5. There is also something for fans of JRPGs, because at record discounts we also have Final Fantasy among others 7. at 12, Digimon and Star Ocean and Ghoul Tactics: Reborn.
If you like platformers, you can get the spin-off Yooka-Laylee for PLN 12, Inside for PLN 7.19, a remaster of the Klonoa series or LEGO games. Interestingly, Golf Story, an exclusive game from the Switch’s early days, has finally dropped below PLN 20. The full list of promotions is available on the eShop. what do you choose
- Jeton cruce – 24 gold polonaise
- Golf Story – 19,80 PLN
- Rune Factory 4 Special – 35,97 PLN
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – 100 PLN
- Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – 12 PLN
- Inside – PLN 7.19
- Diablo 3: Eternal Collection – 82 PLN
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral City – 48 PLN
- The story of the seasons: Pioneers of the city of Măslin – PLN 63.96
- Hades – 50 Polish zlotys
- Axiom Verge – PLN 18
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD – 83,60 PLN
- Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age – 83,60 PLN
- Fabrica Rhone 5 – 83.96 PLN
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – 117,55 PLN
- Blue Fire – 27,20 PLN
- LEGO CITY UNDERCOVER – 24,90 PLN
- Set LEGO Harry Potter – 33,80 PLN
- Beast Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – PLN 37.25
- Transistor – PLN 14.39
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition – 39 PLN
- No heroes – PLN 31.60
- No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle – 31,60 PLN
- Gardens between – PLN 11.85
- Monster Sanctuary – 14,39 PLN
- Bastion – 10,79 PLN
- Stay away: Hawaii – PLN 16
- Limbo – 4 Polish zlotys
- BioShock: The Collection – PLN 41.80
- My time in Portia – 12 PLN
- Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – 68,70 PLN
- Phoenix Rising Immortals – PLN 37.45
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments – PLN 29.75
- Persona 5 Royal – PLN 129.50
- NEO: The World Ends With You – 99.60 PLN
- Final Fantasy IX – 35,60 PLN
- Final Fantasy 7 – 26,80 PLN
- Final Fantasy VIII – 33,59 PLN
- Carrion – 24 Polish zlotys
- Survival – PLN 10
- Siberian zlotys 2 – 4
- Siberia 3 – 13.94 PLN
- STAR OCEAN First departure R – PLN 26.70
- Lego Jurassic World – 20,28 PLN
- Seria KLONOA Phantasy Reverie – 49 PLN
- Tactical Ogre: Reborn – PLN 109.50
