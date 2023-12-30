End of year deal for Nintendo Switch. Over 4000 products up to 97% cheaper!

#year #deal #Nintendo #Switch #products #cheaper

The end of the year is a good time to take stock, so it’s worth looking at your gaming backlog and buying something new for the new year. We invite you to another Nintendo Switch promotion.

We will soon end 2023 and begin a new era in our beloved industry. Finally, it’s worth visiting the Nintendo Digital Store, where you’ll find over 4,000 products, often at record prices. We have something for fans of farming games, namely the Story of Seasons series in several versions, or Rune Factory 4 and Rune Factory 5. There is also something for fans of JRPGs, because at record discounts we also have Final Fantasy among others 7. at 12, Digimon and Star Ocean and Ghoul Tactics: Reborn.

If you like platformers, you can get the spin-off Yooka-Laylee for PLN 12, Inside for PLN 7.19, a remaster of the Klonoa series or LEGO games. Interestingly, Golf Story, an exclusive game from the Switch’s early days, has finally dropped below PLN 20. The full list of promotions is available on the eShop. what do you choose

Jeton cruce – 24 gold polonaise

Golf Story – 19,80 PLN

Rune Factory 4 Special – 35,97 PLN

Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition – 100 PLN

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair – 12 PLN

Inside – PLN 7.19

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection – 82 PLN

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral City – 48 PLN

The story of the seasons: Pioneers of the city of Măslin – PLN 63.96

Hades – 50 Polish zlotys

Axiom Verge – PLN 18

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD – 83,60 PLN

Final Fantasy XII Zodiac Age – 83,60 PLN

Fabrica Rhone 5 – 83.96 PLN

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope – 117,55 PLN

Blue Fire – 27,20 PLN

LEGO CITY UNDERCOVER – 24,90 PLN

Set LEGO Harry Potter – 33,80 PLN

Beast Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – PLN 37.25

Transistor – PLN 14.39

Digimon Story Cyber ​​​​Sleuth: Complete Edition – 39 PLN

No heroes – PLN 31.60

No More Heroes 2: Desperate Struggle – 31,60 PLN

Gardens between – PLN 11.85

Monster Sanctuary – 14,39 PLN

Bastion – 10,79 PLN

Stay away: Hawaii – PLN 16

Limbo – 4 Polish zlotys

BioShock: The Collection – PLN 41.80

My time in Portia – 12 PLN

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster – 68,70 PLN

Phoenix Rising Immortals – PLN 37.45

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments – PLN 29.75

Persona 5 Royal – PLN 129.50

NEO: The World Ends With You – 99.60 PLN

Final Fantasy IX – 35,60 PLN

Final Fantasy 7 – 26,80 PLN

Final Fantasy VIII – 33,59 PLN

Carrion – 24 Polish zlotys

Survival – PLN 10

Siberian zlotys 2 – 4

Siberia 3 – 13.94 PLN

STAR OCEAN First departure R – PLN 26.70

Lego Jurassic World – 20,28 PLN

Seria KLONOA Phantasy Reverie – 49 PLN

Tactical Ogre: Reborn – PLN 109.50

