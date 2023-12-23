END OF YEAR HOLIDAYS – Law enforcement officers keep watch

The level of security applied during the holidays is the same as that of the election and the JIOI

The security system applied since the Island Games and during the electoral period will be maintained during the end-of-year holidays. Patrols will be reinforced during Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Celebrations in complete peace. This is the watchword within the Defense and Security Forces (FDS) for these end-of-year celebrations. Also, the level of security applied since the start of the second half of the year is maintained during the Christmas and end-of-year holidays.

This slogan was hammered home by key law enforcement officials during their public outing this week, including those within the government. As explained by the Inspector General of Police, Fanomezantsoa Randrianarisoa, Minister of Public Security, the system applied during the end-of-year celebrations is the same as that deployed to secure the Games on the Indian Ocean islands ( JIOI), and the electoral process.

“Everything went well during the Island Games and the election. Also, rest assured, everything will be fine during the end-of-year holidays,” said the Minister of Public Security, on the sidelines of an event at the Tsaralalàna central police station on Thursday. The number of human resources and logistical resources deployed from the JIOI until the inauguration ceremony on December 16 have not changed, adds Inspector General of Police Randrianarisoa.

Same story from General Angelo Ravelonarivo, Antananarivo police prefect. According to the latter, the elements mobilized to secure the capital and its surroundings during the proclamation of the final results of the presidential election and the inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic will remain on standby.

Elements in civilian clothes

For Antananarivo and neighboring areas alone, around six thousand elements have been deployed for a few days, until the end of the end-of-year festivities. This high level of security also prevails in other regions of the country, according to the explanations. At the same time, other elements of the FDS are still at the front to regain control of the security situation in the Ankazobe district.

Coming back to securing the holidays, there will be elements predisposed to strategic axes. The objective is to be able to intervene quickly if necessary. Patrols are also reinforced, day and night. The dissuasive presence of uniformed and equipped elements is particularly marked in the city center of Antananarivo and the various markets. This is the case in Analakely, for example, where the crowd concentration is increased tenfold during this period.

In addition to the markets adjacent to the city center, there is a funfair set up in front of Antananarivo city hall. There are also Christmas lights in Ambohitsorohitra and Antaninarenina which started yesterday until January 7. This time, instead of the riot gear used to disperse political demonstrations, the patrolling elements are equipped with sticks, tonfas and flash-ball weapons. Officers and group leaders, however, have handguns on their belts.

In addition to the uniformed elements, there are plainclothes agents. They blend into the crowd in order to identify and monitor suspected criminals, but also intervene and arrest them, if necessary. The predisposed and patrolling teams will be reinforced during Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. The stated objective is that citizens can spend the holidays in complete peace of mind. However, the authorities recommend vigilance and caution for everyone.