END OF YEAR HOLIDAYS – Rush for credit offers

The holiday periods, whether Christmas or the end-of-year holidays, as well as the welcome of the painful month of January, increase the needs for household wallets, in order to afford holidays worthy of the name. Indeed, like every year as the Christmas holidays approach, some families take up itinerant trading to make money and cushion the welcome of the new year. The use of credit becomes the preferred route, if we refer to the information gleaned from a few households in Tananarive.

People seem to turn to credit to benefit from loan facilities and thus devote themselves to itinerant activities, in order to generate profits. For Nirina Rahelimalala, a mother living in Ankazomanga, turned to her bank for her credit, it is one of the ways for her to meet her needs.

“Borrowing credit from the bank can be very useful, and despite the interest, no one is going to give money just like that,” she confides. Once transferred, the money will be reinvested in the trade of seasonal goods, toys, utensils and other goods, revolving around the holidays. Banks are also getting in on the game, making sure to put in place promotional offers on loans.

This is the case of BNI Madagascar, which is launching its Fety 24h credit, which will be effective until February 2024. This is, according to Bank officials, a measure which aims to

“support its customers by financing their holiday expenses.” With the Fety 24h credit, they can borrow up to fifty million ariary, with repayment of up to 84 months, as well as simple and simplified formalities », Confided Olivier Loisel, deputy general director of BNI Madagascar in charge of individual markets yesterday, on the sidelines of a meeting with the press at BNI Analakely.

A boon for the customers of this establishment who will therefore be granted their credit as quickly as possible, within 24 hours following the request and submission of files. In addition to this, those who subscribe to this “Fety 24h Credit” campaign as well as “Mitsiry” savings will automatically be entered into the raffle which will allow those drawn at random to win a prize of one million ariary.

Itamara Randriamamonjy